Star Trek: Voyager’s Tim Russ (Tuvok) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Tim Russ, who played “Mr. Vulcan” security officer Lt. Cmdr. Tuvok on Star Trek: Voyager, was announced this week as a celebrity guest at Phoenix Fan Fusion.

The convention formerly known as Phoenix Fan Fest and Phoenix Comicon is taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, 2020, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

This year is Voyager’s 25th anniversary.

Russ joins Clark Gregg and a host of other stars already announced for Fan Fusion. Will you be there?

