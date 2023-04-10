As Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 closed out in London today, the next chapter was announced.
American fans hoping the next event would return Stateside will be disappointed, however …
April 18-20, 2025, in Japan will be the next Star Wars Celebration event. Exact location details have not yet been announced.
As always stay tuned here to Nerdvana and to StarWars.com for more details …
Star Wars Celebration is going to Japan in 2025
As Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 closed out in London today, the next chapter was announced.