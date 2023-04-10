Star Wars Celebration is going to Japan in 2025

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
As Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 closed out in London today, the next chapter was announced.

American fans hoping the next event would return Stateside will be disappointed, however …

April 18-20, 2025, in Japan will be the next Star Wars Celebration event. Exact location details have not yet been announced.

