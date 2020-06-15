Events Sci-Fi/Fantasy Top story

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim rescheduled for 2022

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 Day 2
The Rogue One toys display at Star Wars Celebration Orlando in 2017.
Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, planned for the last weekend in August this year, has been officially canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The official Star Wars event will return to the Anaheim Convention Center instead two years later — on Aug. 18-21, 2022.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority,” said organizers in a public statement. “Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.”

Information about ticket refunds and transfers, and optional merchandise credits, can be found on the official Star Wars website.

“We look forward to hopefully seeing you all at D23 Expo next year,” said organizers. That Disney fan event for 2021 has not yet been officially scheduled.

