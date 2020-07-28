Scottsdale International Film Festival announces virtual 2020 dates

The 2020 Scottsdale International Film Festival will be held virtually this year starting Friday, Nov. 6, and running through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“Going virtual for our 2020 festival was not our original plan to celebrate our 20th anniversary, but the safety of our guests and the uncertainty of our world has made this an easy choice,” said executive director Amy Ettinger. “We’ve taken this opportunity to create a uniquely personalized film festival that not only lets you choose the films but now lets you choose when you want to watch them.”

The virtual festival will allow participants to build a customized schedule, and offers them the opportunity to see every film on the roster, organizers said in Tuesday’s announcement. The virtual film festival will showcase 20-25 films from a variety of countries, originating from both first-time and seasoned filmmakers, in genres including comedies, dramas, documentaries and thrillers.

Programming details are expected to be announced on Oct. 5.

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

July 29, 2020

August 1, 2020

August 7, 2020

August 8, 2020

August 9, 2020

August 15, 2020

August 22, 2020

August 26, 2020

August 29, 2020

September 4, 2020

September 5, 2020

September 6, 2020

September 7, 2020

September 12, 2020

September 19, 2020

September 25, 2020

September 26, 2020

September 27, 2020

More events coverage: