There will be no Saboten Con in 2020, either.

“After many discussions with our internal Senior staff, the Sheraton, and the city of Phoenix, we’ve come to the conclusion that we just don’t feel safe putting on an event of our size on during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greg Fennell, CEO and founder of Monkey Paw Entertainment, announced on Saturday. “Our top priority is the safety and health for everyone who attends our shows and we don’t feel that is possible this year.”

Saboten Con 2021 is now scheduled for Sept. 3-6, 2021, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

“The good news is we have already talked with all of our international guests and have secured most of them already for our 2021 event. So, if you were excited for a guest this year and bummed you won’t get the chance to see them, have no fear 2021 looks to be bright.”

Monkey Paw says that If you have already purchased a pass for 2020, it will now automatically transfer to the 2021 event, and if you find you are not able to attend in 2021 you can get credit for another Monkey Paw event pass for 2021 or later. Likewise, if you purchased a space in our vendor hall for Saboten Con 2020 it will now automatically transfer to 2021 event and the space will stay the same — and if you find you can not do the event in 2021 Monkey Paw will work with you to resell your space when 2021 sales open.

If you already reserved a hotel for Saboten Con 2020, Monkey Paw says the reservation will be canceled on Monday (July 6) and you will need to rebook a hotel room for 2021 when the block becomes available.

