Events

Saboten Con joins list of canceled 2020 events

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Samurai Comics
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Fanatical.com - Big savings on official Steam games
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

There will be no Saboten Con in 2020, either.

“After many discussions with our internal Senior staff, the Sheraton, and the city of Phoenix, we’ve come to the conclusion that we just don’t feel safe putting on an event of our size on during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greg Fennell, CEO and founder of Monkey Paw Entertainment, announced on Saturday. “Our top priority is the safety and health for everyone who attends our shows and we don’t feel that is possible this year.”

Saboten Con 2021 is now scheduled for Sept. 3-6, 2021, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

“The good news is we have already talked with all of our international guests and have secured most of them already for our 2021 event. So, if you were excited for a guest this year and bummed you won’t get the chance to see them, have no fear 2021 looks to be bright.”

Monkey Paw says that If you have already purchased a pass for 2020, it will now automatically transfer to the 2021 event, and if you find you are not able to attend in 2021 you can get credit for another Monkey Paw event pass for 2021 or later. Likewise, if you purchased a space in our vendor hall for Saboten Con 2020 it will now automatically transfer to 2021 event and the space will stay the same — and if you find you can not do the event in 2021 Monkey Paw will work with you to resell your space when 2021 sales open.

If you already reserved a hotel for Saboten Con 2020, Monkey Paw says the reservation will be canceled on Monday (July 6) and you will need to rebook a hotel room for 2021 when the block becomes available.

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

July 4, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 11, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 18, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 25, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 29, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

August 1, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

August 7, 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020

August 8, 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020
Collectors Marketplace

August 9, 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020

August 15, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

August 22, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

August 26, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

August 29, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

September 4, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020

September 5, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020
Collectors Marketplace

September 6, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020

September 7, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020

September 12, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

September 19, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

More local effects of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic:

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 canceled
Classic Comic Cover Corner (#MaskUp Edition): Amazing Spider-Man #12
Original Ghostbusters returning to theaters, drive-ins in July 2020
Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets the orchestral treatment (UPDATED)
Arizona Super Smash Bros. esports community faces challenge during pandemic
Free Comic Book Day 2020 alternative set for July 15 through Sept. 9
Star Wars Celebration Anaheim rescheduled for 2022
D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook released digitally June 2, in print July 21
Game On Expo pushes event to 2021
Teaching model ‘flips’ traditional classroom in Arizona
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Disney Store
Springs Hosting
free website checkup
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
Fanatical.com - Big savings on official Steam games