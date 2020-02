Phoenix Film Festival celebrating 20th anniversary

Date/Time

The Phoenix Film Festival, named one of top 25 coolest film festivals in the world, is celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary this year!

The 20th Annual Phoenix Film Festival will kick off on Thursday, March 26th and run through its conclusion on Sunday, April 5th. Continually breaking attendance records since its inception, the 2019 festival saw over 28,000 attendees and there are hopes to pull in even more film enthusiasts this year. The 11 day festival will be held once again at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters located at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85054.

“We’re delighted to present another amazing group of films while simultaneously celebrating the 20th Anniversary of this great festival,” said Phoenix Film Festival director Jason Carney.

If you are a movie lover, this is an event that is not to be missed. Tickets and passes go on sale February 27th, and will be available through the Phoenix Film Festival website www.phoenixfilmfestival.com. Details for festival pass and ticket purchases will be announced soon. For more information, call 480-513-3195 or go to www.phoenixfilmfestival.com.

