Phoenix Film Festival returns March 23-April 2

The Phoenix Film Festival will return for its 23rd annual event Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, April 2, at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre.



The festival says it will once again feature a diverse line-up of over 200 films and will host filmmakers from around the world. Additional happenings will include the Party Pavilion, Opening Night, Industry Night, Film Prom and Kids Day.



Movie fans can expect film announcements and the start of ticket sales for the Phoenix Film Festival in mid-February.