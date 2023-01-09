Create Your Own Dragonlance D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Phoenix Film Festival returns March 23-April 2

2 days ago
Nerdvana
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The Phoenix Film Festival will return for its 23rd annual event Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, April 2, at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre.

The festival says it will once again feature a diverse line-up of over 200 films and will host filmmakers from around the world. Additional happenings will include the Party Pavilion, Opening Night, Industry Night, Film Prom and Kids Day.

Movie fans can expect film announcements and the start of ticket sales for the Phoenix Film Festival in mid-February.

Harkins Scottsdale 101 Cinemas

Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters

Location

7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
Phoenix
Arizona
85054

Next Event

Phoenix Film Festival 2023 - 03/23/23 - All Day

Upcoming Events

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com