Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 rescheduled from January to Memorial Day Weekend

2021 Memorial Day Weekend event already was canceled …

Phoenix Fan Fusion’s January 2022 event, already pushed from May 2021, is now completely canceled.

The Square Egg Entertainment signature event, once known as Phoenix Comicon, is now rescheduled (again) for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2022, again at the Phoenix Convention Center, due to COVID-19 Delta variant concerns. Fan Fusion organizers made the announcement Tuesday on social media:

“Considering the current degree of uncertainty over the Delta variant surge we will not be holding our January 14-16, 2022 convention. We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.



“Our next convention will be May 27-29, 2022 at the Phoenix Convention Center.



“Passes and exhibitor space already purchased for the 2020, 2021, or January 2022 event will automatically transfer to these new dates. You will not need to do a thing. The complimentary Friday Buddy Pass received when buying a Full Event or VIP pass will continued to be honored for May 2022.”

