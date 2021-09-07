Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 rescheduled from January to Memorial Day Weekend

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

2021 Memorial Day Weekend event already was canceled …

Phoenix Fan Fusion’s January 2022 event, already pushed from May 2021, is now completely canceled.

The Square Egg Entertainment signature event, once known as Phoenix Comicon, is now rescheduled (again) for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2022, again at the Phoenix Convention Center, due to COVID-19 Delta variant concerns. Fan Fusion organizers made the announcement Tuesday on social media:

“Considering the current degree of uncertainty over the Delta variant surge we will not be holding our January 14-16, 2022 convention. We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.

“Our next convention will be May 27-29, 2022 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“Passes and exhibitor space already purchased for the 2020, 2021, or January 2022 event will automatically transfer to these new dates. You will not need to do a thing. The complimentary Friday Buddy Pass received when buying a Full Event or VIP pass will continued to be honored for May 2022.”

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

September 10, 2021

The Four-Eyed Horsemen Tour: MC Lars with MC Frontalot, Schaffer the Darklord and Mega Ran

September 24, 2021

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour

January 7, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

January 8, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

January 9, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

March 10, 2022

Arizona Game Fair 2022

March 11, 2022

Arizona Game Fair 2022

March 12, 2022

Arizona Game Fair 2022

March 13, 2022

Arizona Game Fair 2022

August 5, 2022

Game on Expo 2022

August 6, 2022

Game on Expo 2022

August 7, 2022

Game on Expo 2022

September 2, 2022

Tucson Comic-Con 2022

September 3, 2022

Tucson Comic-Con 2022

September 4, 2022

Tucson Comic-Con 2022

More effects of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic:

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Toy Story Army men rest at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 rescheduled from January to Memorial Day Weekend
Phoenix Film Festival 2016 2021 Phoenix Film Festival, International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival
horror movie challenge Get Ready for Halloween with the #100HorrorMoviesin92Days Challenge!
NerdvanCon Vul-Con Queen's Pizzeria Downtown Mesa 2012 Looking back at 2012’s NerdvanaCon and the art of local blog fandom
Arizona Game Fair Arizona Game Fair sets 2022 dates
Game On Expo won’t return until at least 2022
RAW IMAGINATION: 20 YEARS OF SKETCHES Aaron Lopresti Aaron Lopresti signing at Samurai Comics Phoenix
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES Free Comic Book Day 2021 titles revealed
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021 scrubbed; January 2022 event set
Touring musical acts, such as Young the Giant, are part of the live concert industry, which had been expected to be worth $31 billion worldwide by 2022. (Photo courtesy of Matthew John Benton) Independent music venues struggle to stay afloat during pandemic
Samurai Comics Chandler Samurai Comics’ new Chandler location officially open
Arizona Renaissance Festival Arizona Renaissance Festival won’t happen in 2021

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics