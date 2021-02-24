Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021 scrubbed; January 2022 event set

57 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021, planned for Memorial Day weekend, is no longer happening.

Square Egg Entertainment announced Wednesday that their signature convention will be pushed to Jan. 14-16, 2022. Phoenix Convention Center remains the venue.

“We’ve been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention, unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer. Considering the current degree of uncertainty over when mass gatherings can resume, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we will not be holding our May 28-30, 2021 convention,” organizers said. “We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.”

Passes and exhibitor/artist space already purchased for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021 or 2020 will automatically transfer to these new dates, Square Egg said. “You will not need to do a thing. The complimentary Friday Buddy Pass received when buying a Full Event or VIP pass will continued to be honored for 2022.”

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

August 6, 2021

Game On Expo 2021

August 7, 2021

Game On Expo 2021

August 8, 2021

Game On Expo 2021

September 3, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 4, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 5, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 6, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 24, 2021

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour

January 7, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

January 8, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

January 9, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

More local effects of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic:

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021 scrubbed; January 2022 event set
Touring musical acts, such as Young the Giant, are part of the live concert industry, which had been expected to be worth $31 billion worldwide by 2022. (Photo courtesy of Matthew John Benton) Independent music venues struggle to stay afloat during pandemic
Samurai Comics Chandler Samurai Comics’ new Chandler location officially open
Arizona Renaissance Festival Arizona Renaissance Festival won’t happen in 2021
Free Comic Book Day 2016 Free Comic Book Day is returning in 2021
Arizona Game Fair Arizona Game Fair cancels 2021 event
movie ticket admit one popcorn bucket 3d glasses International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2020 highlights
shallow focus photo of stormtrooper Magic Kingdom fans impatient over continued closure of Disneyland
Rebel Lounge Shuttered by COVID-19, concert venues band together for a virtual show
NerdvanCon Vul-Con Queen's Pizzeria Downtown Mesa 2012 Looking back at 2012’s NerdvanaCon and the art of local blog fandom
movie ticket admit one popcorn bucket 3d glasses Scottsdale International Film Festival announces virtual 2020 dates
RiffTrax in the Upside Down? ‘Stranger Things’ have happened …

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics