Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021 scrubbed; January 2022 event set

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021, planned for Memorial Day weekend, is no longer happening.
Square Egg Entertainment announced Wednesday that their signature convention will be pushed to Jan. 14-16, 2022. Phoenix Convention Center remains the venue.
“We’ve been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention, unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer. Considering the current degree of uncertainty over when mass gatherings can resume, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we will not be holding our May 28-30, 2021 convention,” organizers said. “We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.”
Passes and exhibitor/artist space already purchased for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2021 or 2020 will automatically transfer to these new dates, Square Egg said. “You will not need to do a thing. The complimentary Friday Buddy Pass received when buying a Full Event or VIP pass will continued to be honored for 2022.”
Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:
August 6, 2021Game On Expo 2021
August 7, 2021Game On Expo 2021
August 8, 2021Game On Expo 2021
September 3, 2021RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021
September 4, 2021RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021
September 5, 2021RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021
September 6, 2021RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021
September 24, 2021FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour
January 7, 2022Taiyou Con 2022
January 8, 2022Taiyou Con 2022
January 9, 2022Taiyou Con 2022
