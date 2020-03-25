Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 moves May convention to September

Comics Events News Top story
Jayson Peters17Leave a Comment on Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 moves May convention to September

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 has made the call to reschedule from Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, to Sept. 25-27 due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

“In almost 20 years of operation we have never had to postpone this event, and we hope you know how much we wanted to avoid this decision,” Square Egg Entertainment convention organizers said in a March 25 statement. “Considering the current degree of uncertainty, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.

“We are a local business who hires local employees, crew, and companies.  Our event in turn supports local artists, vendors, restaurants, and hotels.  With your help, we will put on a great convention this year and in the years to come.”

The event will remain at its usual location, the Phoenix Convention Center. Passes already purchased for Fan Fusion 2020 event will automatically transfer to the new dates, Square Egg said: “If you are unable to make these new dates you can transfer the passes free of charge to someone who can, or roll them over to our 2021 event, scheduled for May 27-30, 2021.”

As the new September dates are for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, those who purchased a Thursday-only pass can automatically attend Friday, Sept. 25, or they can opt to transfer the pass free of charge to someone who can attend, upgrade to Saturday or Sunday or roll the pass over to the Thursday of the 2021 event, Square Egg said.

Fan Fusion 2020 organizers are working with agents for their guest line up as well as panelists, vendors and entertainment provided, and working with host hotels to determine how existing hotel reservations will be handled.

“For those who remember, we held our first full weekend show this same weekend of September in 2006, so this is kinda like going home again,” Square Egg’s statement said.

Although Square Egg’s signature event is usually Memorial Day Weekend, it has held smaller late fall and early winter Fan Fest events before discontinuing them to focus on the spring/summer Phoenix Comicon, which it later renamed Phoenix Comic Fest and ultimately Phoenix Fan Fusion.

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 moves May convention to September
Free Comic Book Day 2016 Free Comic Book Day 2020 postponed
ZapCon 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19
Arizona Renaissance Festival 2019 Arizona Renaissance Festival cuts 2020 season short; Phoenix Film Festival postponed
Support Our Locals: Arizona Artists and Exhibitors Impacted By Convention Cancellations Arizona artists and exhibitors impacted by convention cancellations
Dave Bautista at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
CANCELED: Tucson Festival of Books
Add your event to our calendar
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 guest update: Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day
Toy Story Army men rest at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion media registration adds fees to coverage requirements for 2020 passes
Phoenix Film Festival 2016 Phoenix Film Festival celebrating 20th anniversary
Saru Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery’s Mr. Saru) sets course for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

March 25, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

March 26, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

March 27, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con

March 28, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Athoria Con

March 29, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CANCELED: Athoria Con

March 30, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

March 31, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 1, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 2, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 3, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 4, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace

April 5, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Retro Rewind | Monthly Retro Film & Game Swap

April 10, 2020

CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention

April 11, 2020

CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace

April 12, 2020

CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.