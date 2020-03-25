Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 moves May convention to September

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 has made the call to reschedule from Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, to Sept. 25-27 due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
“In almost 20 years of operation we have never had to postpone this event, and we hope you know how much we wanted to avoid this decision,” Square Egg Entertainment convention organizers said in a March 25 statement. “Considering the current degree of uncertainty, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.
“We are a local business who hires local employees, crew, and companies. Our event in turn supports local artists, vendors, restaurants, and hotels. With your help, we will put on a great convention this year and in the years to come.”
The event will remain at its usual location, the Phoenix Convention Center. Passes already purchased for Fan Fusion 2020 event will automatically transfer to the new dates, Square Egg said: “If you are unable to make these new dates you can transfer the passes free of charge to someone who can, or roll them over to our 2021 event, scheduled for May 27-30, 2021.”
As the new September dates are for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, those who purchased a Thursday-only pass can automatically attend Friday, Sept. 25, or they can opt to transfer the pass free of charge to someone who can attend, upgrade to Saturday or Sunday or roll the pass over to the Thursday of the 2021 event, Square Egg said.
Fan Fusion 2020 organizers are working with agents for their guest line up as well as panelists, vendors and entertainment provided, and working with host hotels to determine how existing hotel reservations will be handled.
“For those who remember, we held our first full weekend show this same weekend of September in 2006, so this is kinda like going home again,” Square Egg’s statement said.
Although Square Egg’s signature event is usually Memorial Day Weekend, it has held smaller late fall and early winter Fan Fest events before discontinuing them to focus on the spring/summer Phoenix Comicon, which it later renamed Phoenix Comic Fest and ultimately Phoenix Fan Fusion.
More events coverage from Nerdvana:
Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:
March 25, 2020CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101
March 26, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
March 27, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
March 28, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Athoria Con
March 29, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CANCELED: Athoria Con
March 30, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
March 31, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 1, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 2, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 3, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 4, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
April 5, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Retro Rewind | Monthly Retro Film & Game Swap
April 10, 2020CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
April 11, 2020CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
April 12, 2020CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
