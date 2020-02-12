Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 guest update: Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 guest announcements are coming fast and furious now, with actress/writer/creator/geek queen Felicia Day announced earlier this week and former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston revealed today:
There are too many awesome creators and celebs coming as Fan Fusion 2020 guests to keep tabs on them all in real time here as convention news breaks on social media, but we try to round up the biggest names that come out for you here.
Star Trek fans will welcome earlier Fan Fusion 2020 guest announcements like Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ and Doug Jones, and anime aficionados will want to scout out the recent Sailor Moon announcements. The show kicked off 2020 guest announcements in January with the first reveal: Clark Gregg, aka Agent Coulson of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 takes place over Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at the Phoenix Convention Center:
Phoenix Fan Fusion will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, 2020 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com/
