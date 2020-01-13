Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 kicks off guest list with Agent Coulson himself, Clark Gregg!

Agent Phil Coulson, aka Clark Gregg, is the first guest announced for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020!
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 will be Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at the Phoenix Convention Center.
