Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 kicks off guest list with Agent Coulson himself, Clark Gregg!

Jayson Peters

Agent Phil Coulson, aka Clark Gregg, is the first guest announced for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020!

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 will be Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Jan 2020

Tempe Public Library FanCon 2020 – Saturday, January 25, at Tempe Public Library, Tempe

Feb 2020

International UFO Congress – Saturday, February 15, at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell
International UFO Congress – Sunday, February 16, at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell
International UFO Congress – Monday, February 17, at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell
International UFO Congress – Tuesday, February 18, at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell
International UFO Congress – Wednesday, February 19, at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell

Mar 2020

Kikori Con 2020 – Friday, March 6, at Little America Hotel Flagstaff, Flagstaff
Kikori Con 2020 – Saturday, March 7, at Little America Hotel Flagstaff, Flagstaff
Kikori Con 2020 – Sunday, March 8, at Little America Hotel Flagstaff, Flagstaff
Arizona Game Fair 2020 – Friday, March 20, at Mesa Convention Center, Mesa
Arizona Game Fair 2020 – Saturday, March 21, at Mesa Convention Center, Mesa
Verde Valley Comic Expo 2020 – Saturday, March 21, at Cottonwood Recreation Center, Cottonwood
Arizona Game Fair 2020 – Sunday, March 22, at Mesa Convention Center, Mesa
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con – Friday, March 27, at Eastern Arizona College, Thatcher
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con – Saturday, March 28, at Eastern Arizona College, Thatcher

Apr 2020

LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention – Friday, April 10, at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort, Chandler
LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention – Saturday, April 11, at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort, Chandler
LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention – Sunday, April 12, at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort, Chandler

May 2020

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – Thursday, May 21, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – Friday, May 22, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – Saturday, May 23, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – Sunday, May 24, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix

Jun 2020

Con Nichiwa 2020 – Friday, June 12, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson – Reid Park, Tucson
Con Nichiwa 2020 – Saturday, June 13, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson – Reid Park, Tucson
Con Nichiwa 2020 – Sunday, June 14, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson – Reid Park, Tucson
Mad Monster Arizona 2020 – Friday, June 19, at Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, Glendale
Mad Monster Arizona 2020 – Saturday, June 20, at Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, Glendale
Mad Monster Arizona 2020 – Sunday, June 21, at Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, Glendale

Aug 2020

Game On Expo 2020 – Friday, August 7, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix
Game On Expo 2020 – Saturday, August 8, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix
Game On Expo 2020 – Sunday, August 9, at Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix

Sep 2020

CoKoCon 2020 – Friday, September 4, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe, Tempe
Saboten Con 2020 – Friday, September 4, at Sheraton Grand Phoenix, Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – Saturday, September 5, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe, Tempe
Saboten Con 2020 – Saturday, September 5, at Sheraton Grand Phoenix, Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – Sunday, September 6, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe, Tempe
Saboten Con 2020 – Sunday, September 6, at Sheraton Grand Phoenix, Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – Monday, September 7, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe, Tempe
Saboten Con 2020 – Monday, September 7, at Sheraton Grand Phoenix, Phoenix
