Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 kicks off guest list with Agent Coulson himself, Clark Gregg!

Agent Phil Coulson, aka Clark Gregg, is the first guest announced for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020!

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 will be Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Bookmark our events page and convention calendar for more upcoming Arizona conventions beyond Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020:

Jan 2020

Feb 2020

Mar 2020

Apr 2020

May 2020

Jun 2020

Aug 2020

Sep 2020

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.