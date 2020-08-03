Events Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Looking back at 2012’s NerdvanaCon and the art of local blog fandom

8 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
DriveThruRPG.com
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Eight years ago this summer, Nerdvana briefly transcended the bounds of reality and became, for just one day anyway, more than a blog.

Aug. 10, 2012, was the first — and, so far, only — NerdvanaCon. Taking place in conjunction with Downtown Mesa’s 2nd Friday block party, NerdvanaCon marked Nerdvana’s fifth anniversary.

I had just actually shipped out from the East Valley Tribune, where the blog began and was still hosted at that time, to work for a different newspaper in Colorado, but my former employers graciously brought me back to help celebrate. (In 2016, I would acquire the blog for myself and spin it off as the independent site it is today.)

NerdvanaCon recap: 2nd Friday geeks out
Photos: NerdvanaCon at Mesa 2nd Friday

One of my favorite memories of NerdvanaCon, aside from spending time with creative friends both old and new, is the artwork that promoted the event.

A driving force behind NerdvanaCon, our own contributor Bob Leeper, created exciting promotional artwork that drew upon old, pulpy sci-fi adventures and has continued to inform various identity elements on our social media channels through the years:

  • Downtown Mesa 2nd Friday NerdvanaCon 2012
  • NerdvanaCon Downtown Mesa 2nd Friday August 2012

Then there was the poster promoting Bookmans’ and Dr. Diabolic’s screening at NerdvanaCon of The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension — and the event was actually the first time I ever watched the cult-classic film:

  • NerdvanCon Bookmans Dr. Diabolic Buckaroo Banzai Downtown Mesa 2012

And what would a NerdvanaCon be without gaming? Phoenix Vul-Con (now, sadly, defunct) ran tabletop gaming at the event, and artist Keith Decesare cooked up this great poster highlighting host Queen’s Pizzeria & Cafe — also, sadly, now gone — on Mesa’s Main Street, in a funny and loving homage to the iconic David Trampier cover art for the original Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Players Handbook. The poster features the dicey characters from the artist’s hilarious Roll 4 Damage webcomic; I recently caught up with Keith on Instagram, and he was delighted to see the poster again (I found it while cleaning my home office) and he even said he’d been entertaining thoughts of reviving Roll 4 Damage!

  • NerdvanCon Vul-Con Queen's Pizzeria Downtown Mesa 2012

The late, lamented Monsterland Bar & Grill also got into the act with a pop culture artists corner — and, again, the promotional artwork was wonderfully evocative:

Will there ever be another NerdvanaCon? Suffice it to say there have been preliminary conversations about reviving the concept. Who knows what the future may hold? Whatever it is, it will probably look amazing!

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Aug 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020 – the 7th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020 – the 8th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Collectors Marketplace – the 8th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020 – the 9th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Collectors Marketplace – the 15th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Collectors Marketplace – the 22nd, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101 – the 26th, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Collectors Marketplace – the 29th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace

Sep 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020 – the 4th, All Day, Sheraton Grand Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – the 4th, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020 – the 5th, All Day, Sheraton Grand Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – the 5th, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
Collectors Marketplace – the 5th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020 – the 6th, All Day, Sheraton Grand Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – the 6th, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020 – the 7th, All Day, Sheraton Grand Phoenix
CoKoCon 2020 – the 7th, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
Collectors Marketplace – the 12th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Collectors Marketplace – the 19th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – the 25th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
CANCELED: Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – the 26th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Collectors Marketplace – the 26th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 – the 27th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101 – the 30th, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Oct 2020

Collectors Marketplace – the 3rd, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Submit events
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting