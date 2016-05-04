“May the Fourth Be With You” has come to be a rallying cry for
Star Wars fans each year, even though the date has no intrinsic significance to George Lucas’ space opera. The original Star Wars film premiered on May 25, 1977, and although Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens broke with that and opened Dec. 18, 2015, May 4 has become an unofficial kick-off date for summerlong observances such as Disney’s Star Wars Weekends and other celebrations.
Why? It just sounds cool! But there is a reason for the May 4 — and, appropriately enough, it’s rife with political undertones.
According to Lucasfilm’s archives, one of the earliest known uses of the punny greeting in popular culture comes from a 1979 newspaper ad congratulating Margaret Thatcher on her historic election as Britain’s first woman prime minister: This message, referring to the day of victory, was “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”
(This nugget comes from author Alan Arnold, who wrote about the making of
The Empire Strikes Back for Lucasfilm.)
Of course, the Internet age was a while away, but when it arrived, it took the catchy message and ran with it. The topic will no doubt be trending again this year, and the
official Star Wars Twitter channel has been promoting #StarWarsDay along with the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, the grand finale of and a new The Clone Wars . Join other fans as they gather virtually on that social network and many others to geek out collectively about the best ways to celebrate the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Mandalorian docuseries on Disney+ VIDEO How will you mark May 4? StarWars.com has some ideas for making the most of the occasion during pandemic quarantine conditions. This post originally appeared May 2, 2013, and has been updated. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away … Celebrate with some light (or dark) reading:
Title Author(s) Release date Amazon order link Support local A NEW DAWN John Jackson Miller Sept. 2, 2014 https://amzn.to/2QR3hnr https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553391473 TARKIN James Luceno Nov. 4, 2014 https://amzn.to/2Didb9t https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553392906 HEIR TO THE JEDI Kevin Hearne March 3, 2015 https://amzn.to/2KWSlka https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345544865 LORDS OF THE SITH Paul S. Kemp April 28, 2015 https://amzn.to/33pL6HW https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511454 DARK DISCIPLE Christie Golden July 7, 2015 https://amzn.to/2rsPubZ https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884959 AFTERMATH Chuck Wendig Sept. 4, 2015 https://amzn.to/37EeVrG https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885925 LOST STARS Claudia Gray Sept. 4, 2015 https://amzn.to/2QVV6WS https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484724989 BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANY Alexander Freed Nov. 3, 2015 https://amzn.to/2pQ08ci https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884768 STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization) Alan Dean Foster Jan. 15, 2016 https://amzn.to/37GdhGc https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966990 BLOODLINE Claudia Gray May 3, 2016 https://amzn.to/34oXMjF https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885260 AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBT Chuck Wendig July 12, 2016 https://amzn.to/2OMCVjV https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966952 AHSOKA E.K. Johnston Oct. 11, 2016 https://amzn.to/2XNxIfN https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484782316 CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORY James Luceno Nov. 15, 2016 https://amzn.to/2OoupbW https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967003 ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization) Alexander Freed December 2016 https://amzn.to/2OnrwYD https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780399178474 AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S END Chuck Wendig Feb. 21, 2017 https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18 https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966983 THRAWN Timothy Zahn April 11, 2017 https://amzn.to/2XO0nRX https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967027 GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLS Greg Rucka May 2, 2017 https://amzn.to/2L0qqjk https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780817 REBEL RISING Beth Revis May 2, 2017 https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5w https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780831 BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUAD Christie Golden July 25, 2017 https://amzn.to/2OmuKvE https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796822 PHASMA Delilah S. Dawson Sept. 1, 2017 https://amzn.to/2slfqH3 https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796334 LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN Claudia Gray Sept. 1, 2017 https://amzn.to/34prfKu https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780787 FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW (Anthology) Oct. 3, 2017 https://amzn.to/2OTD8Su https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511478 CANTO BIGHT (Anthology) Dec. 5, 2017 https://amzn.to/2DgKUQT https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525478768 STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization) Jason Fry March 6, 2018 https://amzn.to/2pSZuuD https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524797133 LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVEL Daniel Jose Older April 17, 2018 https://amzn.to/2qNN1sI https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525622147 MOST WANTED Rae Carson May 25, 2018 https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0L https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368016308 THRAWN: ALLIANCES Timothy Zahn July 24, 2018 https://amzn.to/2sm52if https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525481287 SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization) Mur Lafferty Sept. 4, 2018 https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIr https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984819284 QUEEN’S SHADOW E.K. Johnston March 5, 2019 https://amzn.to/2OnM0AF https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368024259 MASTER AND APPRENTICE Claudia Gray April 16, 2019 https://amzn.to/2KXsVmS https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525619376 ALPHABET SQUADRON Alexander Freed June 11, 2019 https://amzn.to/2R51X0v https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984821980 THRAWN: TREASON Timothy Zahn July 23, 2019 https://amzn.to/33oFhdY https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984820983 STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLES George Mann Aug. 1, 2019 https://amzn.to/2tW4YGx https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368043458 GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIRE Delilah S. Dawson Aug. 27, 2019 https://amzn.to/33oFsGa https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128381 DOOKU: JEDI LOST Cavan Scott Oct. 1, 2019 https://amzn.to/2pYcbEE https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157664 JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORN Rebecca Roanhorse Nov. 5, 2019 https://amzn.to/2DkB7cv https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128428 JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTOR Kevin Shinick Nov. 19, 2019 https://amzn.to/2sjgfjt https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368045582 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization) Rae Carson March 17, 2020 https://amzn.to/2OoI2HW https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128404 QUEEN’S PERIL E.K. Johnston June 2, 2020 https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiU https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057141 SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVEL Alexander Freed June 23, 2020 https://amzn.to/2pYc5Ni https://bookshop.org/shop/nerdvana DOCTOR APHRA: AN AUDIOBOOK ORIGINAL Sarah Kuhn July 21, 2020 STAR WARS DARK LEGENDS George Mann July 28, 2020 https://amzn.to/36Nd03j https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057332 POE DAMERON: FREE FALL Alex Segura Aug. 4, 2020 https://amzn.to/2ScWOCu https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368051668 STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS — STORIES OF LIGHT AND DARK ANTHOLOGY Lou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van Eekhout Aug. 25, 2020 https://amzn.to/36OzwbU https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057295 HIGH REPUBLIC: LIGHT OF THE JEDI Charles Soule Aug. 25, 2020 https://amzn.to/32WHZc4 https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157718 THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISING Timothy Zahn Oct. 6, 2020 https://amzn.to/34uWOmg https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157688 HIGH REPUBLIC: INTO THE DARK Claudia Gray Oct. 13, 2020 https://amzn.to/381m5VQ https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057288 SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:
Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.