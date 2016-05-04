“May the Fourth Be With You” has come to be a rallying cry for Star Wars fans each year, even though the date has no intrinsic significance to George Lucas’ space opera. The original Star Wars film premiered on May 25, 1977, and although Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens broke with that and opened Dec. 18, 2015, May 4 has become an unofficial kick-off date for summerlong observances such as Disney’s Star Wars Weekends and other celebrations.

Why? It just sounds cool! But there is a reason for the May 4 — and, appropriately enough, it’s rife with political undertones.

According to Lucasfilm’s archives, one of the earliest known uses of the punny greeting in popular culture comes from a 1979 newspaper ad congratulating Margaret Thatcher on her historic election as Britain’s first woman prime minister:

This message, referring to the day of victory, was “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

(This nugget comes from author Alan Arnold, who wrote about the making of The Empire Strikes Back for Lucasfilm.)

Of course, the Internet age was a while away, but when it arrived, it took the catchy message and ran with it. The topic will no doubt be trending again this year, and the official Star Wars Twitter channel has been promoting #StarWarsDay along with the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, the grand finale of The Clone Wars and a new Mandalorian docuseries on Disney+. Join other fans as they gather virtually on that social network and many others to geek out collectively about the best ways to celebrate the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

How will you mark May 4? StarWars.com has some ideas for making the most of the occasion during pandemic quarantine conditions.

This post originally appeared May 2, 2013, and has been updated.

Celebrate with some light (or dark) reading:

