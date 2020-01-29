Captain Kathryn Janeway, USS Voyager

Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew (Capt. Janeway) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Events Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters23Leave a Comment on Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew (Capt. Janeway) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Capt. Janeway to the bridge!

Actress Kate Mulgrew, TV’s first starship leading lady, will appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion, convention organizers announced Wednesday.

Mulgrew joins Tim Russ (Lt. Cmrd. Tuvok) in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager.

Star Trek: Voyager’s Tim Russ (Tuvok) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

In addition to Kathryn Janeway, Mulgrew starred in Orange is the New Black as Red.

More from this category:

Tim Russ as Tuvok on Star Trek: Voyager Star Trek: Voyager’s Tim Russ (Tuvok) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Castlevania Season 2 Writer Warren Ellis teases Castlevania trailer ‘soooon’
Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in Doctor Who Relive that mind-bending Doctor Who reveal
Star Trek: Picard teaser Star Trek: Picard begins to open up the universe beyond The Next Generation
Series Finale of Star Wars Resistance Star Wars Resistance final season coming to Disney+ on Feb. 25
Clone Wars saved Disney+ releases descriptions of first 2 chapters in Clone Wars’ final season
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.