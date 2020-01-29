Capt. Janeway to the bridge!

Actress Kate Mulgrew, TV’s first starship leading lady, will appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion, convention organizers announced Wednesday.

Mulgrew joins Tim Russ (Lt. Cmrd. Tuvok) in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager.

In addition to Kathryn Janeway, Mulgrew starred in Orange is the New Black as Red.

