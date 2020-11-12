International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2020 highlights

Now in its 16th year, the International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival happens in conjunction with the Phoenix Film Festival, taking place Nov. 12-22 at Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101, with a dedicated theatre all opening weekend and screenings all week long.

“We are so excited to bring a diverse blend of horror and science fiction films to the festival this year,” said Monte Yazzie, International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival director. “I often get asked why I love horror and science fiction so much? It’s because genre film can be so many different things, it can be a dramatic tale, a comedic story, a romantic connection, a journey to far out places, a dive into the darkest nightmares. And I’m proud that this year’s films have a little bit of all these elements that make horror and sci-fi such amazing storytelling vessels.”

A few highlights from this year’s International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival include:

KOKO DI KOKO DA (IHSFFF Opening Night Film)

Friday, November 13 at 7:50PM

Sunday, November 22 at 5:05PM

Directed by: Johannes Nyholm

Cast: Leif Edlund, Peter Belli, Ylva Gallon

Synopsis: A once-loving couple decides to go on a trip, looking for one last chance to go back to the way things used to be. Instead, they find themselves having to relive nightmarish events of the past, as that day and the horrors it brings repeat themselves infinitely. Together they must overcome their trauma, reconcile with their past, and fight for their lives…..Over, and over, and over again.

LITTLE FISH (Science Fiction genre)

Friday, November 20 at 7:50PM

Directed by: Chad Hartigan

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Soko, Raúl Castillo

Synopsis: A couple fights to hold their relationship together as a memory loss virus spreads and threatens to erase the history of their love and courtship.

BLOOD QUANTUM (Horror genre)

Saturday, November 14 at 7:50PM

Thursday, November 19 at 7:50PM

Directed by: Jeff Barnaby

Cast: Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Devery Jacobs, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon, and Gary Farmer

Synopsis: The dead are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi’gMaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its Indigenous inhabitants who are strangely immune to the zombie plague.

ZOMBI CHILD (Horror genre)

Wednesday, November 18 at 7:50PM

Saturday, November 21 at 8:00PM

Directed by: Bertrand Bonello

Cast: Louise Labeque, Wislanda Louimat, Adilé David

Synopsis: Haiti, 1962. A man is brought back from the dead only to be sent to the living hell of the sugarcane fields. 55 years later, at a Parisian boarding school, a Haitian teenager confesses an old family secret, never imagining that this strange tale will inspire her classmate to do the unthinkable.

Purchase tickets at www.phoenixfilmfestival.com