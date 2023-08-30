Springs Hosting

Howl’s Moving Castle back in theaters in September for Studio Ghibli Fest 2023

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Howl's Moving Castle (2004): Nov. 26, 2
Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Howl’s Moving Castle, a fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel, will be in theaters again in September as the penultimate entry in Studio Ghibli Fest 2023.

The 2004 film merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War.

Screenings on Sept. 23 (3 p.m. local time), 24 (4 and 7 p.m.) and 26 (7 p.m.) will feature the original Japanese version with English subtitles. The English voice cast that includes Jean Simmons, Emily Mortimer, Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Josh Hutcherson and Billy Crystal will be featured in a dub that screens Sept. 25 and 27 (7 p.m.).

Wrapping up Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away will screen on Oct. 28 (3 p.m.) and 31 (7 p.m.) in Japanese with English subtitles. An English dub will screen on Oct. 29 (4 and 7 p.m.), 30 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 1 (7 p.m.). featuring the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.

Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts
Nerdvana

Jayson Peters

Founding curator of Nerdvana

Events

Saboten Con
Saboten Con
1 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
2 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
3 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
4 Sep 23
Phoenix
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson