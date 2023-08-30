Howl’s Moving Castle back in theaters in September for Studio Ghibli Fest 2023

Howl’s Moving Castle, a fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel, will be in theaters again in September as the penultimate entry in Studio Ghibli Fest 2023.

The 2004 film merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War.

Screenings on Sept. 23 (3 p.m. local time), 24 (4 and 7 p.m.) and 26 (7 p.m.) will feature the original Japanese version with English subtitles. The English voice cast that includes Jean Simmons, Emily Mortimer, Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Josh Hutcherson and Billy Crystal will be featured in a dub that screens Sept. 25 and 27 (7 p.m.).

Wrapping up Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away will screen on Oct. 28 (3 p.m.) and 31 (7 p.m.) in Japanese with English subtitles. An English dub will screen on Oct. 29 (4 and 7 p.m.), 30 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 1 (7 p.m.). featuring the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.

Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.