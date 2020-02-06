Meet Guinevere, the mighty steed of Pixar’s Onward

A real-life version of Guinevere, the groovy purple van aka Barley’s mighty steed, in Disney and Pixar’s upcoming big-screen quest Onward, is rolling into Phoenix this weekend to celebrate the upcoming animated film.

Fans are invited take photos with Guinevere. Plus, free swag will be on hand, including posters, stickers, bags (while supplies last), and tickets to see the movie, which opens March 6.

It all happens this Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at OdySea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale.

Guinevere’s Van Quest Tour kicked off Jan. 27 at Pixar Animation Studios in Northern California, trekking across the U.S. to 10 cities, including San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, New York City and Miami, among others.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces Ian and Barley Lightfoot, two teenage elf brothers (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae — the team behind Monsters University.

Guinevere is more than just a van — she’s Barley’s mighty steed! Built from the ground up by Barley himself, the beloved van is a bit rundown, but spectacularly decked her out with crescent moon windows and a Pegacorn — part Pegasus, part unicorn — mural. So, of course Barley calls on Guinevere to shepherd them on their epic quest.

