Game On Mega Drive In slotted into Game On Expo 2020 weekend

Game On Expo 2020 may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean organizers are pressing pause on everything. On July 3, they announced the new “Game on Mega Drive In” event at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, for the same weekend the expo would have occupied, Aug. 8-9:

“The Game On Mega Drive In event isn’t your typical movie drive in event, or even drive in concert event. It’s a unique event that is the first of its kind in the country, and to our knowledge the world. It’s a socially distant gaming event experience!”

There will not be any vendors, media guests, panels, an arcade area, or open gaming area, and this event will be much smaller than Game On Expo, but “We have however carried over the same spirit and feel of our Game On Expo event, and there are plenty of activities each night that are fun and engaging while still maintaining important safety measures for all attendees and staff,” organizers say.

“On Friday we’ve licensed the classic movie The Wizard starring Fred Savage. After the film, Snailmate will perform a music set, and SAK Gaming will be hosting a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament playing on a huge 33’x16’ digital screen with local announcers.

“On Saturday we’re excited to show a special first look playing of the film Max Reload and The Nether Blasters. This movie stars Kevin Smith, Greg Grunberg, Wil Weaton and others, and it was produced and filmed here locally in the Phoenix market by CineForge. We’ll also have a virtual cosplay contest on the main stage with guest judges, and SAK Gaming is also hosting another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with announcers.

“Cars will have the ability to tune into an FM station to listen to the movies, and activities on the main stage.

“Masks will be required for all attendees who are participating in the game tournaments, or who are heading the restrooms as well. For attendees in their cars, masks are optional.

“We have only a limited amount of parking spots available for both nights, and ticket prices are for each car and not for each person. Tickets will NOT be sold on site, and pre-registration is required. We’re looking forward to coming together responsibly and in a safe way to focus on some positive fun.”

For more information about the Game On Mega Drive In, visit gameondrivein.com.

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

July 11, 2020

July 18, 2020

July 25, 2020

July 29, 2020

August 1, 2020

August 7, 2020

August 8, 2020

August 9, 2020

August 15, 2020

August 22, 2020

August 26, 2020

August 29, 2020

September 4, 2020

September 5, 2020

September 6, 2020

September 7, 2020

September 12, 2020

September 19, 2020

September 25, 2020