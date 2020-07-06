Events Gaming Movies Music

Game On Mega Drive In slotted into Game On Expo 2020 weekend

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
DriveThruRPG.com
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Springs Hosting
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Samurai Comics
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Game On Expo 2020 may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean organizers are pressing pause on everything. On July 3, they announced the new “Game on Mega Drive In” event at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, for the same weekend the expo would have occupied, Aug. 8-9:

Game On Expo pushes event to 2021

“The Game On Mega Drive In event isn’t your typical movie drive in event, or even drive in concert event. It’s a unique event that is the first of its kind in the country, and to our knowledge the world. It’s a socially distant gaming event experience!”

There will not be any vendors, media guests, panels, an arcade area, or open gaming area, and this event will be much smaller than Game On Expo, but “We have however carried over the same spirit and feel of our Game On Expo event, and there are plenty of activities each night that are fun and engaging while still maintaining important safety measures for all attendees and staff,” organizers say.

“On Friday we’ve licensed the classic movie The Wizard starring Fred Savage. After the film, Snailmate will perform a music set, and SAK Gaming will be hosting a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament playing on a huge 33’x16’ digital screen with local announcers.

“On Saturday we’re excited to show a special first look playing of the film Max Reload and The Nether Blasters. This movie stars Kevin Smith, Greg Grunberg, Wil Weaton and others, and it was produced and filmed here locally in the Phoenix market by CineForge. We’ll also have a virtual cosplay contest on the main stage with guest judges, and SAK Gaming is also hosting another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with announcers.

“Cars will have the ability to tune into an FM station to listen to the movies, and activities on the main stage.

“Masks will be required for all attendees who are participating in the game tournaments, or who are heading the restrooms as well. For attendees in their cars, masks are optional.

“We have only a limited amount of parking spots available for both nights, and ticket prices are for each car and not for each person. Tickets will NOT be sold on site, and pre-registration is required. We’re looking forward to coming together responsibly and in a safe way to focus on some positive fun.”

For more information about the Game On Mega Drive In, visit gameondrivein.com.

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Game On Mega Drive In Game On Mega Drive In slotted into Game On Expo 2020 weekend
Saboten Con 2013 Saboten Con joins list of canceled 2020 events
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 canceled
Original Ghostbusters returning to theaters, drive-ins in July 2020
Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets the orchestral treatment (UPDATED)
Free Comic Book Day 2020 Donald Duck Disney Free Comic Book Day 2020 alternative set for July 15 through Sept. 9

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

July 11, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 18, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 25, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

July 29, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

August 1, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

August 7, 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020

August 8, 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020
Collectors Marketplace

August 9, 2020

RESCHEDULED: Game On Expo 2020

August 15, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

August 22, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

August 26, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

August 29, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

September 4, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020

September 5, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020
Collectors Marketplace

September 6, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020

September 7, 2020

CANCELED: Saboten Con 2020
CoKoCon 2020

September 12, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

September 19, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

September 25, 2020

CANCELED: Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

More local effects of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic:

Saboten Con joins list of canceled 2020 events
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 canceled
Classic Comic Cover Corner (#MaskUp Edition): Amazing Spider-Man #12
Original Ghostbusters returning to theaters, drive-ins in July 2020
Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets the orchestral treatment (UPDATED)
Arizona Super Smash Bros. esports community faces challenge during pandemic
Free Comic Book Day 2020 alternative set for July 15 through Sept. 9
Star Wars Celebration Anaheim rescheduled for 2022
D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook released digitally June 2, in print July 21
Game On Expo pushes event to 2021
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
Disney Store
free website checkup
Fanatical.com - Big savings on official Steam games
Springs Hosting