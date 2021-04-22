Game On Expo won’t return until at least 2022

Game On Expo, which was originally scheduled for August 2020 before COVID-19 forced a delay to August this year, is changing its plans once again, pushing the next event to Aug. 5-7, 2022, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“These new dates will allow us to plan for the best show possible for our attendees, vendors, guests, and staff. We really wanted to run Game On Expo in 2021, and have waited for the vaccine rollout to make the decision, but the current status with COVID, and the uncertainty of the Phoenix Convention Center’s requirements and restrictions made the decision for us,” organizers said in an April 20, 2021, statement.

“Our absolute goal is to run a fun family friendly safe event, and we felt that trying to run an event this year simply wouldn’t have been the same experience that our attendees, vendors, and everyone involved would have expected. We took a safer date that allows us to plan for the best show possible without restrictions, and that is both fun and safe. We also want all our attendees, guests, tournament providers and vendors and exhibitors to be comfortable and feel safe supporting and attending Game On Expo.”

More details and options for badgeholders are on Game On Expo’s website.

