Game On Expo pushes event to 2021

Game On Expo, scheduled for this August at the Phoenix Convention Center, has been scrubbed. The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-8, 2021.

“Given the current uncertain trajectory of this pandemic, we feel that we would not be able to put on a quality event for 2020,” Game On Expo organizers said in a statement:

Date/Time

Date(s) - Friday, August 6, 2021

All Day

08/06/21 - 08/08/21

Add to your calendar: iCal

Location

Phoenix Convention Center

Categories

Arizona’s largest all-encompassing gaming con returns August 6-8, 2021, and will be at the Phoenix Convention Center. Here is what you can expect at Game On Expo 2021:

• Great guests: A+ voice actors, game developers/designers, YouTube content creators and more.

• Plenty of games to play: modern gaming, retro gaming, arcades gaming, tabletop gaming, CCG’s and more.

• Game tournaments: Including eSports, retro, and tabletop games.

• Anime content and vendors.

• Live music: Concerts featuring some of the top gaming performers in the country.

• Cosplay contest: A large cosplay contest featuring some top cosplay judges and cash prizes.

• Live auction: A live auction with rare gaming items for sale.

• Huge vendor hall: Tons of places to shop.

• Exclusives: Purchase exclusive games and items.

• And more….

Join us for a fun, unique and family friendly experience that both casual gamers and hardcore gamers will enjoy. We appreciate you guys helping spread the word about our show too! Stay tuned for more announcements coming soon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410317113010207/

https://www.gameonexpo.com

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More about Game On Expo:

More Conventions:

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!