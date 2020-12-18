Free Comic Book Day is returning in 2021

Free Comic Book Day organizers announced this past week that the event — retooled in 2020 as a series of smaller, weekly events during the pandemic — would return to its customary single-day celebration. It will be a bit later this year, though.
Known for being the first Saturday in May in the Before Times, Free Comic Book Day 2021 will take place Aug. 14, 2021, instead this coming year.
“And beyond that, it’s the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day, so we plan to DO IT UP BIG!!! We even made this fancy new logo for the occasion!”
With COVID-19 vaccines on the way, hopefully the date adjustment will mean Free Comic Book Day 2021 will be a safe way to go back to somewhat normal pop culture celebrations.
