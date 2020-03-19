Free Comic Book Day 2016

Free Comic Book Day 2020 postponed

Free Comic Book Day 2020 postponed

Free Comic Book Day 2020, originally scheduled for May 2, has been postponed due to the pandemic crisis. Organizers say they are targeting a date later in the summer:

Date/Time
Date(s) - Saturday, May 2, 2020
All Day

