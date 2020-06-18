Free Comic Book Day 2020 alternative set for July 15 through Sept. 9

Comic book stores will receive a handful of titles every week from July 15 through Sept. 9 to give to visitors in lieu of Free Comic Book Day 2020.

Free Comic Book Day, the comic book industry’s largest annual promotional event, is traditionally scheduled to take place the first Saturday in May each year. However, the impact and spread of COVID-19 prevented the event from being celebrated at its normal time this year. Now, the beloved event has been rescheduled and reworked to take place throughout July and early September in order to accommodate social-distancing and store capacity regulations across the country, effectively making it Free Comic Book Summer!

🚨BIG NEWS GUYS! 🚨



Free Comic Book Day has been rescheduled and reformatted, making it Free Comic Book Summer!



Each week from July 15 through Sept. 9, there will be 5-6 #FCBD20 titles available for FREE at participating local comic shops! pic.twitter.com/MXrOEWpveO — Free Comic Book Day (@Freecomicbook) June 18, 2020

Scheduled to take place between July 15 and Sept. 9, retailers will receive five to six Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) titles in their weekly shipments during each week of the promotional window. Release of these titles may vary from shop to shop, as retailers are encouraged to release the books as they see fit for their unique circumstances. Retailers may release one free title a day, make all of that week’s free titles available at once, or any other plan that works for them. Free Comic Book Summer is designed to be flexible and customizable so retailers and consumers can get the most out the event.

“Every year, Free Comic Book Day is our big event to thank current comics fans, welcome back former fans and invite those new to comics to join the fun,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California. “In this very different year, Free Comic Book Day is more like Free Comic Book Summer… and there’s so much fun to discover in this year’s FCBD comics! So many cool stories are available for this stretched-out Free Comic Book Day 2020. I’m confident long-time fans and newcomers alike are going to find a story that’ll make them want to visit their local comic shop every week! Fans, bring your friends and family and head to your local comic shop every week starting July 15 through Sept. 9 to check out the new, and fantastic, free comics available that week!”

Free Comic Book Summer will feature 45 of the previously announced titles from publishers like Marvel Comics, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, DC, and more! The 45 titles are designed to appeal to a broad range of tastes and run the gamut from superhero stories, to TV and movie tie-ins, to sci-fi adventures, all-ages tales, and beyond. There will also be two educational support titles from the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund and Gemstone Publishing.

A complete listing of all 45 FCBD titles, including the 10 Gold Sponsor and 35 Silver Sponsor comic books, can be viewed online at www.freecomicbookday.com.

A release schedule of when titles will be hitting comic shops is available below:

COMICS AVAILABLE ON JULY 15

BOOM! Studios | POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER

IDW Publishing | MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC

Marvel Comics | X-MEN

Chapterhouse Publishing | CAPTAIN CANUCK BEYOND AND CAPTAIN BATTLE

Papercutz | ASTERIX

Yen Press| THE WEIRN BOOKS

COMICS AVAILABLE ON JULY 22

Valiant Entertainment | VALIANT 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

AfterShock Comics | DARK ARK: INSTINCT

Drawn & Quarterly | MANHWA: CONTEMPORARY KOREAN COMICS

Marvel Comics | SPIDER-MAN/ VENOM

Titan Comics | HORIZON ZERO DAWN #0

COMICS AVAILABLE ON JULY 29

Archie Comics | ARCHIE BLUE RIBBON PRESENTS

Dark Horse Comics | STRANGER THINGS/ MINECRAFT

DC Comics | BATMAN OVERDRIVE/ BATMAN: ONCE UPON A CRIME

Dynamite Entertainment | THE BOYS #1

Golden Apple Books | RICHARD FAIRGRAY’S MONSTER SHOWCASE

RH Graphic | STEPPING STONES/ MAX & THE MIDKNIGHTS

COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUG. 5

Artists, Writers & Artisans | THE RESISTANCE

BOOM! Studios | LUMBERJANES: FAREWELL TO SUMMER

New England Comics | THE TICK

Penguin Workshop | ZOO PATROL SQUAD: KINGDOM CAPER

TOKYOPOP | BIBI & MIYU/ THE FOX & THE LITTLE TANUKI

Image Comics | INVINCIBLE #1

COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUG. 12

Dark Horse Comics | NORSE MYTHOLOGY/ CRITICAL ROLE

Albatross Funnybooks | HILLBILLY: THE LIZARD OF RUSTY CREEK CAVE

Drawn & Quarterly | LITTLE LULU: NO BOYS ALLOWED

Oni Press | SUPER MERCADO MIX TAPE

Titan Comics | BLADE RUNNER 2019

COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUG. 19

Macmillan/ First Second Books| INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE SNEAK PEEK

Fantagraphics Books | DISNEY MASTERS: DONALD DUCK

Papercutz | THE LOUD HOUSE FCBD 2020 SPECIAL

UDON Entertainment | STREET FIGHTER #100: RYU VS. CHUN-LI

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | CBLDF & BOOM! DEFEND COMICS

Gemstone Publishing | THE OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING – FCBD 2020

COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUG. 26

Random House Children’s Books | ONLY A MATTER OF SPACE TIME

Graphix | DONUT THE DESTROYER

Rebellion | BEST OF 2000 AD ISSUE #0

Vault Comics | BRANDON SANDERSON’S DARK ONE #1

IDW Publishing | USAGI YOJIMBO

COMICS AVAILABLE ON SEPT. 2

Ten Speed Press | JACK KIRBY: THE EPIC LIFE OF THE KING OF COMICS

Graphix | OWLY: THE WAY HOME

Insight Comics | MEAN GIRLS: SENIOR YEAR

VIZ Media | NARUTO/ SAMURAI 8

Benitez Productions | LADY MECHANIKA

COMICS AVAILABLE ON SEPT. 9

VIZ Media | THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS / SPLATOON: SQUID KIDS COMEDY SHOW

Humanoids | ENTER THE INCAL

Kodansha Comics| SUE AND TAI-CHAN PREVIEW

Free Comic Book Day archives: