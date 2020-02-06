You may know him as Mr. Saru from Star Trek: Discovery, but Doug Jones has a pop culture pedigree almost as long as he is tall: Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water, Fantastic Four, Hocus Pocus …
And now, you can see him at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020, Memorial Day weekend (May 21-24) at the Phoenix Convention Center:
Date/Time
Date(s) - Thursday, May 21, 2020
All Day
05/21/20 - 05/24/20
Location
Phoenix Convention Center
Categories
Discover Your Inner Geek!
Phoenix Fan Fusion will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, 2020 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com/
More about Phoenix Fan Fusion:
More Comics:
