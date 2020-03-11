Dave Bautista at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Events
Jayson Peters41Leave a Comment on Dave Bautista at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy’s hyper-literal Drax the Destroyer, aka Dave Bautista, will appear the Saturday of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020!

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 takes place over Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at the Phoenix Convention Center:

Phoenix Fan Fusion

Date/Time
Date(s) - Thursday, May 21, 2020
All Day
05/21/20 - 05/24/20
Add to your calendar: iCal

Location
Phoenix Convention Center

Categories


Discover Your Inner Geek!

Phoenix Fan Fusion will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, 2020 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com/

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More about Phoenix Fan Fusion:

Dave Bautista at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 guest update: Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day
Toy Story Army men rest at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion media registration adds fees to coverage requirements for 2020 passes
Saru Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery’s Mr. Saru) sets course for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Sailor Moon Sailor Moon trio appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion
Captain Kathryn Janeway, USS Voyager Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew (Capt. Janeway) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Tim Russ as Tuvok on Star Trek: Voyager Star Trek: Voyager’s Tim Russ (Tuvok) appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 kicks off guest list with Agent Coulson himself, Clark Gregg!

More Comics:

Date/Time Event
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Verde Valley Comic Expo 2020
Cottonwood Recreation Center
Cottonwood Arizona
Friday, March 27, 2020
5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Gila Valley Comic-Con
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
Eastern Arizona College
Thatcher Arizona
Saturday, March 28, 2020
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Gila Valley Comic-Con
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
Eastern Arizona College
Thatcher Arizona
Saturday, May 2, 2020
All Day
Free Comic Book Day 2016
Free Comic Book Day 2020
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Masters of the Universe He-Man She-Ra
Epic Toy & Comic Book Show
El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium
Phoenix Arizona
Thursday, May 21, 2020
All Day
Phoenix Fan Fusion
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix Arizona
Friday, May 22, 2020
All Day
Phoenix Fan Fusion
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix Arizona
Saturday, May 23, 2020
All Day
Phoenix Fan Fusion
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix Arizona
Sunday, May 24, 2020
All Day
Phoenix Fan Fusion
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix Arizona
Saturday, October 3, 2020
All Day
YumaCon 2020
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.