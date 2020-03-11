Dave Bautista at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy’s hyper-literal Drax the Destroyer, aka Dave Bautista, will appear the Saturday of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020!

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 takes place over Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at the Phoenix Convention Center:

Date/Time

Date(s) - Thursday, May 21, 2020

All Day

05/21/20 - 05/24/20

Add to your calendar: iCal

Location

Phoenix Convention Center

Categories

Discover Your Inner Geek!

Phoenix Fan Fusion will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-24, 2020 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com/

