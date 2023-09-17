Banner: Support Extra Life @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Seen at Colorado Springs Comic Con: Mega Man 2 LEGO creations

18 hours ago
Add Comment
David Buck
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Last month, I attended the Colorado Springs Comic Con. I immediately spent most of my money on TMNT comics and miniatures. But I also met some amazing artists like Chewbekah and author Jonathan Brooks, who’s work I now love.

I went into full “interviewer mode” as I asked them about their creative processes. I didn’t take notes, but based on chatting with both of them, I highly recommend their work.

But the real thrill came when I met a LEGO club and saw the coolest MOC ever. 

As a huge fan of the Mega Man franchise (especially Mega Man 2), I was delighted to find a gigantic diorama based on Wiley’s Skull Castle from the game. But looking closer, each individual compartment contains a micro version of every stage. The Quick Man stage with all of its crazy beings, keep man stage, Woodman’s forest, and even metal Man stage are all present in the model. I asked the guy who made it how long it took to build and design. He responded that it required approximately a year of steady work and over 30,000 bricks to create this masterpiece. He used Bricklink’s LEGO modeling software for proof of concept and initial design. He gave permission to take a picture, which I’m sharing with you now:

The coolest thing about this construction is how detailed it is. Although I wasn’t able to take a bunch of pictures, you can see that throughout the construct, you’ll find details of various stages from the game. Here’s one from the Quick Man stage. Fans of the game will recognize this immediately: 

Here’s Wood Man and Heat Man’s stages:

He also recreated one of the Boss characters (Gutsman) in exceptional detail:

For me, the LEGO club was the highlight of the comic-con. But I had fun buying a ton of TMNT comics, some books, and checking out a lot of the performers that were out there. If you get the chance to attend one, I absolutely recommend it. There’s something for everybody and you never know what you’ll find along the way.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

David Buck

David Buck is an author, musician, copywriter, and voice over artist based in Colorado. His work has appeared on Nerdvana Media, The Nintendo Times, Star Trek.com, EN World, SyFy Wire and across the web. In his spare time, he composes music, writes science fiction, and paints miniatures.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa
  • Springs Hosting