Seen at Colorado Springs Comic Con: Mega Man 2 LEGO creations

Last month, I attended the Colorado Springs Comic Con. I immediately spent most of my money on TMNT comics and miniatures. But I also met some amazing artists like Chewbekah and author Jonathan Brooks, who’s work I now love.

I went into full “interviewer mode” as I asked them about their creative processes. I didn’t take notes, but based on chatting with both of them, I highly recommend their work.

But the real thrill came when I met a LEGO club and saw the coolest MOC ever.

As a huge fan of the Mega Man franchise (especially Mega Man 2), I was delighted to find a gigantic diorama based on Wiley’s Skull Castle from the game. But looking closer, each individual compartment contains a micro version of every stage. The Quick Man stage with all of its crazy beings, keep man stage, Woodman’s forest, and even metal Man stage are all present in the model. I asked the guy who made it how long it took to build and design. He responded that it required approximately a year of steady work and over 30,000 bricks to create this masterpiece. He used Bricklink’s LEGO modeling software for proof of concept and initial design. He gave permission to take a picture, which I’m sharing with you now:

The coolest thing about this construction is how detailed it is. Although I wasn’t able to take a bunch of pictures, you can see that throughout the construct, you’ll find details of various stages from the game. Here’s one from the Quick Man stage. Fans of the game will recognize this immediately:

Here’s Wood Man and Heat Man’s stages:

He also recreated one of the Boss characters (Gutsman) in exceptional detail:

For me, the LEGO club was the highlight of the comic-con. But I had fun buying a ton of TMNT comics, some books, and checking out a lot of the performers that were out there. If you get the chance to attend one, I absolutely recommend it. There’s something for everybody and you never know what you’ll find along the way.