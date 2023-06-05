Christopher Judge announced as guest for Game On Expo

Photo provided by Game On Expo

The Phoenix-based gaming and anime convention dubbed Game On Expo announced today that the God of War star himself, Christopher Judge, will be a guest at this years’ event.



Judge has had a long and storied career, starring in popular sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, as well as voicing a number of characters across multiple cartoons and video games. His iconic portrayal as the protagonist Kratos in the wildly popular God of War series of video games won him Best Performance at The Game Awards in 2022.

Judge will appear at the expo alongside two of his God of War: Ragnorak co-stars: Sunny Suljic (Atreus) and Ryan Hurst (Thor). This trio is already joining a packed Game On Expo guest list of notable video game performers, including Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima), Naji Jeter (Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales), Nolan North (Nathan Drake in Uncharted), and many more.



The Game On Expo is slated for August 11-13 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Tickets are currently on sale via their website and range between $30-$45 for single-day passes, or $60-$90 for full weekend badges.