Arizona Renaissance Festival 2019

Arizona Renaissance Festival cuts 2020 season short; Phoenix Film Festival postpones

Events Movies News
Jayson Peters41Leave a Comment on Arizona Renaissance Festival cuts 2020 season short; Phoenix Film Festival postpones

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Due to the state of emergency declared over the new coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Renaissance Festival has already closed for the year.

Opening on Feb. 8 and originally set to run all weekends through March 29, the annual event in the East Valley announced Sunday night that day would be its last festival day of 2020:

As per the Governor’s mandate- Our 32nd season has come to a CLOSE.

Thank thee, be safe till we meet again next February.

Questions regarding Ticket Refunds:

Online pre sold tickets General Admission and tickets to the Pleasure Feast will be automatically refunded through our ticket company Big Tickets(1-3 weeks processing).

FRY’S Discount Tickets: please send the tickets to us in a self-addressed, stamped envelope: AZ REN FEST 12601 East US Hwy 60 Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 (2-4 weeks processing).

Thank thee for thy understanding,

Phoenix Film Festival

The Phoenix Film Festival, originally planned for March 26 through April 5 at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre, also announced Sunday it was postponing due to concerns about public gatherings during the outbreak:

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

CANCELED: Natasha Pulley signs The Lost Future of Pepperharrow – the 16th, 7:00 pm
POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020 – the 20th, All Day
POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020 – the 21st, All Day
CANCELED: Arizona Game Fair’s Library Game Day – the 21st, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 21st, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Verde Valley Comic Expo 2020 – the 21st, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Collectors Marketplace – the 21st, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES presented by Cult Classics – the 21st, 9:00 pm
POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020 – the 22nd, All Day
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 22nd, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101 – the 25th, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 26th, All Day
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 27th, All Day
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con – the 27th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 28th, All Day
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con – the 28th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 28th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Collectors Marketplace – the 28th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
CANCELED: Athoria Con – the 28th, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 29th, All Day
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 29th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Athoria Con – the 29th, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 30th, All Day
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 31st, All Day
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 1st, All Day

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Arizona Renaissance Festival 2019 Arizona Renaissance Festival cuts 2020 season short; Phoenix Film Festival postpones
Support Our Locals: Arizona Artists and Exhibitors Impacted By Convention Cancellations Arizona artists and exhibitors impacted by convention cancellations
Dave Bautista at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
CANCELED: Tucson Festival of Books
Add your event to our calendar
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 guest update: Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day
Toy Story Army men rest at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion media registration adds fees to coverage requirements for 2020 passes
Phoenix Film Festival 2016 Phoenix Film Festival celebrating 20th anniversary
Saru Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery’s Mr. Saru) sets course for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020
All About Books and Comics Phoenix’s All About Book and Comics closing up shop
Sailor Moon Sailor Moon trio appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion
Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets the orchestral treatment this year
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.