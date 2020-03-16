Arizona Renaissance Festival
Due to the state of emergency declared over the new coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Renaissance Festival has already closed for the year.
Opening on Feb. 8 and originally set to run all weekends through March 29, the annual event in the East Valley announced Sunday night that day would be its last festival day of 2020:
As per the Governor’s mandate- Our 32nd season has come to a CLOSE.
Thank thee, be safe till we meet again next February.
Questions regarding Ticket Refunds:
Online pre sold tickets General Admission and tickets to the Pleasure Feast will be automatically refunded through our ticket company Big Tickets(1-3 weeks processing).
FRY’S Discount Tickets: please send the tickets to us in a self-addressed, stamped envelope: AZ REN FEST 12601 East US Hwy 60 Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 (2-4 weeks processing).
Thank thee for thy understanding,
Phoenix Film Festival
The Phoenix Film Festival, originally planned for March 26 through April 5 at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre, also announced Sunday it was postponing due to concerns about public gatherings during the outbreak:
Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:CANCELED: Natasha Pulley signs The Lost Future of Pepperharrow – the 16th, 7:00 pm
POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020 – the 20th, All Day
POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020 – the 21st, All Day
CANCELED: Arizona Game Fair’s Library Game Day – the 21st, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 21st, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Verde Valley Comic Expo 2020 – the 21st, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Collectors Marketplace – the 21st, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES presented by Cult Classics – the 21st, 9:00 pm
POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020 – the 22nd, All Day
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 22nd, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101 – the 25th, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 26th, All Day
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 27th, All Day
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con – the 27th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 28th, All Day
3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con – the 28th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 28th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Collectors Marketplace – the 28th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
CANCELED: Athoria Con – the 28th, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 29th, All Day
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 29th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
CANCELED: Athoria Con – the 29th, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 30th, All Day
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 31st, All Day
POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival – the 1st, All Day
