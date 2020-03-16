Arizona Renaissance Festival

Due to the state of emergency declared over the new coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Renaissance Festival has already closed for the year.

Opening on Feb. 8 and originally set to run all weekends through March 29, the annual event in the East Valley announced Sunday night that day would be its last festival day of 2020:

As per the Governor’s mandate- Our 32nd season has come to a CLOSE.



Thank thee, be safe till we meet again next February.



Questions regarding Ticket Refunds:



Online pre sold tickets General Admission and tickets to the Pleasure Feast will be automatically refunded through our ticket company Big Tickets(1-3 weeks processing).



FRY’S Discount Tickets: please send the tickets to us in a self-addressed, stamped envelope: AZ REN FEST 12601 East US Hwy 60 Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 (2-4 weeks processing).



Thank thee for thy understanding,

Phoenix Film Festival

The Phoenix Film Festival, originally planned for March 26 through April 5 at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre, also announced Sunday it was postponing due to concerns about public gatherings during the outbreak:

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.