Arizona Renaissance Festival proclaims 2022 dates

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming back in 2022.

The dates announced for the medieval bash in Gold Canyon are Feb. 5 through April 3, Saturdays and Sundays, and Presidents Day Monday, Feb. 21.

Date/Time

Date(s) - Saturday, February 5, 2022

10:00 am - 6:00 pm

02/05/22 - 04/03/22

Location

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Categories

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

No pets.

Free parking.

50 acre village featuring 16 stages, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments and feasting

