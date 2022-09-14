Arizona Game Fair’s 2023 event is canceled, and the annual convention has shut down “indefinitely,” according to an email to followers and notice on its website on Wednesday.
“With rising facility costs and our inability to build the various communities necessary to support the show, we don’t see a sustainable future for the Fair,” reads the announcement, which notes the Fair is looking for ways to make its game library and online presence “a sustainable resource for the community.”
Arizona Game Fair cancels 2023 event, shuts down ‘indefinitely’
Arizona Game Fair’s 2023 event is canceled, and the annual convention has shut down “indefinitely,” according to an email to followers and notice on its website on Wednesday.