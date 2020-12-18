Arizona Game Fair cancels 2021 event

18 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Organizers of Arizona Game Fair have already canceled their March 2021 event.

“Normally we would be putting the final touches on our planning for the 2021 Arizona Game Fair, but nothing about this year has been normal. COVID-19 has been a devastating reality for many families and businesses,” a statement read. “And while we find the prospects of the vaccine promising, we cannot in good conscience hold our event scheduled for this March. So, we will once again postpone our show.”

Arizona Game Fair’s statement said organizers have worked with the Mesa Convention Center to push their contract to March 2022. 
Badges holders who did not request a refund this summer will retain a credit they can use towards any future Arizona Game Fair event, including sponsorships and booths.

“We will work toward opening 2022 registration in late Summer when we have a better idea of what the pandemic situation is, and most importantly, what your interest is in getting together to game at a large event. Our primary goal is to keep you, our staff and volunteers safe.”

Arizona Game Fair may begin to open up events like their monthly Tabletop Traders buy, sell, trade event during the coming year if it can do so safely, the statement added.

“This will not be an easy year for us. We still have debt and expenses like insurance, website hosting and storage that we must pay without having any meaningful income for the year. Our private ‘Thank you’ event that we were planning for 2021 will move to our new 2022 date in March. You can purchase tickets for $10 at our website shop. The money from that event will help pay our bills this year. 

“We also expect prices will go up, but will do our best to make sure the shows are affordable.”

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

Samurai Comics Chandler Samurai Comics’ new Chandler location hosts holiday sneak-peek
Free Comic Book Day 2016 Free Comic Book Day is returning in 2021
Arizona Game Fair Arizona Game Fair cancels 2021 event
movie ticket admit one popcorn bucket 3d glasses International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2020 highlights
shallow focus photo of stormtrooper Magic Kingdom fans impatient over continued closure of Disneyland
Rebel Lounge Shuttered by COVID-19, concert venues band together for a virtual show
NerdvanCon Vul-Con Queen's Pizzeria Downtown Mesa 2012 Looking back at 2012’s NerdvanaCon and the art of local blog fandom
movie ticket admit one popcorn bucket 3d glasses Scottsdale International Film Festival announces virtual 2020 dates
RiffTrax in the Upside Down? ‘Stranger Things’ have happened …
Game On Mega Drive In Game On Mega Drive In slotted into Game On Expo 2020 weekend
Saboten Con 2013 Saboten Con joins list of canceled 2020 events
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 canceled

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

December 19, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

December 26, 2020

Collectors Marketplace

December 30, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

August 6, 2021

Game On Expo 2021

August 7, 2021

Game On Expo 2021

August 8, 2021

Game On Expo 2021

September 3, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 4, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 5, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 6, 2021

RESCHEDULED: CoKoCon 2021
Saboten Con 2021

September 24, 2021

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour

January 7, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

January 8, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

January 9, 2022

Taiyou Con 2022

More local effects of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic:

Magic Kingdom fans impatient over continued closure of Disneyland
Shuttered by COVID-19, concert venues band together for a virtual show
Have No Shark Fears, They’ve Got Shark Stories For Years… (Shark Week 2020 Night 5 Review)
Shaq Attack 2: The Re-Shaqening (Shark Week 2020 Night 2 Review)
The Inevitability of Shark Week (2020, Night 1 Review)
Scottsdale International Film Festival announces virtual 2020 dates
D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook released
Saboten Con joins list of canceled 2020 events
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 canceled
Classic Comic Cover Corner (#MaskUp Edition): Amazing Spider-Man #12

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics