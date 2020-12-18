Arizona Game Fair cancels 2021 event

Organizers of Arizona Game Fair have already canceled their March 2021 event.

“Normally we would be putting the final touches on our planning for the 2021 Arizona Game Fair, but nothing about this year has been normal. COVID-19 has been a devastating reality for many families and businesses,” a statement read. “And while we find the prospects of the vaccine promising, we cannot in good conscience hold our event scheduled for this March. So, we will once again postpone our show.”

Arizona Game Fair’s statement said organizers have worked with the Mesa Convention Center to push their contract to March 2022.

Badges holders who did not request a refund this summer will retain a credit they can use towards any future Arizona Game Fair event, including sponsorships and booths.

“We will work toward opening 2022 registration in late Summer when we have a better idea of what the pandemic situation is, and most importantly, what your interest is in getting together to game at a large event. Our primary goal is to keep you, our staff and volunteers safe.”

Arizona Game Fair may begin to open up events like their monthly Tabletop Traders buy, sell, trade event during the coming year if it can do so safely, the statement added.

“This will not be an easy year for us. We still have debt and expenses like insurance, website hosting and storage that we must pay without having any meaningful income for the year. Our private ‘Thank you’ event that we were planning for 2021 will move to our new 2022 date in March. You can purchase tickets for $10 at our website shop. The money from that event will help pay our bills this year.

“We also expect prices will go up, but will do our best to make sure the shows are affordable.”

