Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival set Feb. 25

This just in to the Nerdvana mailbox … More than 70 comic book artists and writers will appear Feb. 25 at the new Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival in Phoenix.

Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival event details:

More than 70 Comic Artists and Writers are on tap for the Inaugural Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival The Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival, a new event focused on comic books, creators, retailers, and comic book fans, is coming to Phoenix on February 25th, 2023. Guests include; Eisner-Winner Mitch Gerads (DC Comics’ Batman, Strange Adventures & Mister Miracle), Eisner- Winner Steve Rude (Nexus, Marvel and DC Artist), Darick Robertson (Co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan, Marvel and DC Artist), Andrew MacLean (Creator of Image Comics’ Head Lopper), Eisner-Winner Mike Kunkel (Herobear and The Kid), Alexis Ziritt (Co-Creator of Space Riders, Creator of Tarantula, artist at Image Comics & Heavy Metal), Alex Sinclair (DC Comics’ Batman, Marvel’s Spider-Man), Scott Kolins (The Flash, Avengers) and many more! The Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival (AZCAF) will be held at The Phoenix Shrine Auditorium and Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are on sale and limited to only 1,500. “As more comic conventions have morphed into giant pop culture spectacles, I thought it was time to try a throwback approach to when comic conventions were all about comics and the creators who made them,” said Ryan Cody, comic creator and event founder. “AZCAF will be comics and creator focused, which I think makes for a wonderful event for fans and allows them the time and space to interact with some of our amazing guests. When you’re at a show with thirty thousand other people in the room, it’s easy to feel left out. Our show is small, intimate, and focused. I think it’s exactly what Arizona comicbook loving fans have been wanting. Our show is affordable and puts the emphasis back where it belongs, on the comics and people who make them.” To see the guest list, exhibitor list, and to purchase tickets, visit www.azcomicartfest.com.

