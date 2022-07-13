Arizona Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Author Events for mid- to late-summer 2022 (and beyond)

Lee Whiteside shares Arizona's author-oriented event landscape for summer 2022 - and beyond ...

Lee Whiteside Lee Whiteside has been writing about science fiction and fantasy in various forms online since before the WWW existed. His website, sftv.org, keeps track of genre TV shows. He also is quite involved with organized fandom, having chaired CopperCons (16 & 23), LepreCons (28 & upcoming 36), The 2006 Nebula Awards, and the first North American Discworld Convention. And he runs the official Connie Willis Website at ConnieWillis.net.

July 15 – 7 p.m. – Poisoned Pen Sci-Friday Book Club – The Gate to Women’s Country by Sherri S. Tepper

July 14 – 7 p.m. – Joanna Ruth Meyer: Wind Daughter in discussion with Hannah Howard – Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ (Ticketed event)

July 17 – 2 p.m. – Jane Linskold discusses several new releases: Aurora Borealis Bridge, Library of the Sapphire Wind, and A New Clan (co-written with David Weber) – Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ (In Person event)

July 18 – 7 p.m. – Joanna Ruth Meyer (Wind Daughter) and Sara Ella (The Wonderland Trials) – Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ (In Person event)

July 26 – 7 p.m. – Sara Ellis (The Wonderland Trials) in conversation with Shonna Slayton (The Little Mermaid’s Voice) – Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ

Aug. 8 – 1 p.m. – Natasha Pulley discusses The Half Life of Valery K – Virtual Event via The Poisoned Pen.

Aug. 19 – 7 p.m. – Poisoned Pen Sci-Friday Book Club – Ancestral Night by Elizabeth Bear – The Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ (In Person and Virtual)

Sept. 2-4 – Tucson Comic-Con, Tucson, AZ

Sept. 2-5 – CoKoCon 2022 – Tempe, AZ – Guests include Joseph Nassise, Linda Addison, Ave Rose, S. J. Tucker

Sept. 27 – 6 p.m. – Kerri Maniscalo: Kingdom of the Feared – Changing Hands Virtual Event

Nov. 11-13 – Tuscon 49 – Tucson, AZ – Guests include Mary Fan, Adam M. Clark, Weston Ochse, and Linda D. Addison

LepreCon – Leprecon will return in 2024 to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the convention.

Reposted with kind permission from The AZSF Blog at AZSF.org

