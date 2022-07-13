Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Arizona Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Author Events for mid- to late-summer 2022 (and beyond)

3 hours ago
Lee Whiteside
Lee Whiteside shares Arizona's author-oriented event landscape for summer 2022 - and beyond ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Lee Whiteside

Lee Whiteside has been writing about science fiction and fantasy in various forms online since before the WWW existed. His website, sftv.org, keeps track of genre TV shows. He also is quite involved with organized fandom, having chaired CopperCons (16 & 23), LepreCons (28 & upcoming 36), The 2006 Nebula Awards, and the first North American Discworld Convention. And he runs the official Connie Willis Website at ConnieWillis.net.

July 15 – 7 p.m. – Poisoned Pen Sci-Friday Book Club – The Gate to Women’s Country by Sherri S. Tepper  

July 14 – 7 p.m. – Joanna Ruth Meyer: Wind Daughter in discussion with Hannah Howard – Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ  (Ticketed event)

July 17 – 2 p.m. – Jane Linskold  discusses several new releases: Aurora Borealis BridgeLibrary of the Sapphire Wind, and A New Clan (co-written with David Weber) – Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ  (In Person event)

July 18 – 7 p.m. – Joanna Ruth Meyer (Wind Daughter) and Sara Ella (The Wonderland Trials)  – Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ  (In Person event)

July 26 – 7 p.m. – Sara Ellis (The Wonderland Trials) in conversation with Shonna Slayton (The Little Mermaid’s Voice– Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ

Aug. 8 – 1 p.m. – Natasha Pulley discusses The Half Life of Valery K  – Virtual Event via The Poisoned Pen.

Aug. 19 – 7 p.m. – Poisoned Pen Sci-Friday Book Club – Ancestral Night by Elizabeth Bear   The Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ  (In Person and Virtual)

Sept. 2-4 – Tucson Comic-Con, Tucson, AZ 

Sept. 2-5 – CoKoCon 2022 – Tempe, AZ – Guests include Joseph Nassise, Linda Addison, Ave Rose, S. J. Tucker

Sept. 27 – 6 p.m. – Kerri Maniscalo: Kingdom of the Feared  Changing Hands Virtual Event 

Nov. 11-13 – Tuscon 49 – Tucson, AZ  – Guests include Mary Fan, Adam M. Clark, Weston Ochse, and Linda D. Addison

LepreCon – Leprecon will return in 2024 to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the convention.

Reposted with kind permission from The AZSF Blog at AZSF.org

More events coverage from Nerdvana:

A New Clan A Star Kingdom Novel Arizona Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Author Events for mid- to late-summer 2022 (and beyond)
Kiki's Delivery Service (1989): July 23, 24 Kiki’s Delivery Service flies back to theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022
The Cat Returns The Cat Returns along with Studio Ghibli Fest 2022
Getting started with Dungeons & Dragons D&D Direct event April 21 to explore what’s next for fantasy RPG brand
Ponyo Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 continues with fish-out-of-water anime tale Ponyo on the big screen
Rivals clash in the jousting competition at the Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace south of Gold Canyon on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photos by Troy Hill/Cronkite News) Renaissance festival returns, and with it, workers who depend on ‘the circuit’
Princess Mononoke Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 kicks off with Princess Mononoke 25th anniversary screenings
Deborah Ann Woll leads Jack Black and more through D&D’s Lost Odyssey: Promised Gold
Free Comic Book Day 2022 set for May 7
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was being demonstrated on the tournament floor. Nintendo partners with Panda Global for Super Smash Bros. tournaments in 2022
Arizona Renaissance Festival Arizona Renaissance Festival proclaims 2022 dates
Atomic Comics Gilbert SanTan Village Revived Atomic Comics opens Nov. 24 at Gilbert’s SanTan Village shopping center

Jul 2022

Cult Classics presents Repo! The Genetic Opera – the 16th, 9:00 pm, Landmark Theatres Scottsdale Quarter
Arizona Game Fair Splash – the 23rd, 9:00 am - 11:00 pm, Mesa Convention Center

Aug 2022

Game on Expo 2022 – the 5th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Game on Expo 2022 – the 6th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Game on Expo 2022 – the 7th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center

Sep 2022

CoKoCon 2022 – the 2nd, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
Tucson Comic-Con 2022 – the 2nd, All Day, Tucson Convention Center
CoKoCon 2022 – the 3rd, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
Tucson Comic-Con 2022 – the 3rd, All Day, Tucson Convention Center
CoKoCon 2022 – the 4th, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe
Tucson Comic-Con 2022 – the 4th, All Day, Tucson Convention Center
CoKoCon 2022 – the 5th, All Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe

Apr 2023

Arizona Game Fair 2023 – the 28th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
Arizona Game Fair 2023 – the 29th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
Arizona Game Fair 2023 – the 30th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Pathfinder Infinite