Arizona Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Author Events for mid- to late-summer 2022 (and beyond)

July 15 – 7 p.m. – Poisoned Pen Sci-Friday Book Club – The Gate to Women’s Country by Sherri S. Tepper
July 14 – 7 p.m. – Joanna Ruth Meyer: Wind Daughter in discussion with Hannah Howard – Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ (Ticketed event)
July 17 – 2 p.m. – Jane Linskold discusses several new releases: Aurora Borealis Bridge, Library of the Sapphire Wind, and A New Clan (co-written with David Weber) – Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ (In Person event)
July 18 – 7 p.m. – Joanna Ruth Meyer (Wind Daughter) and Sara Ella (The Wonderland Trials) – Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ (In Person event)
July 26 – 7 p.m. – Sara Ellis (The Wonderland Trials) in conversation with Shonna Slayton (The Little Mermaid’s Voice) – Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ
Aug. 8 – 1 p.m. – Natasha Pulley discusses The Half Life of Valery K – Virtual Event via The Poisoned Pen.
Aug. 19 – 7 p.m. – Poisoned Pen Sci-Friday Book Club – Ancestral Night by Elizabeth Bear – The Poisoned Pen, Scottsdale, AZ (In Person and Virtual)
Sept. 2-4 – Tucson Comic-Con, Tucson, AZ
Sept. 2-5 – CoKoCon 2022 – Tempe, AZ – Guests include Joseph Nassise, Linda Addison, Ave Rose, S. J. Tucker
Sept. 27 – 6 p.m. – Kerri Maniscalo: Kingdom of the Feared – Changing Hands Virtual Event
Nov. 11-13 – Tuscon 49 – Tucson, AZ – Guests include Mary Fan, Adam M. Clark, Weston Ochse, and Linda D. Addison
LepreCon – Leprecon will return in 2024 to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the convention.
Reposted with kind permission from The AZSF Blog at AZSF.org
Jul 2022Cult Classics presents Repo! The Genetic Opera – the 16th, 9:00 pm, Landmark Theatres Scottsdale Quarter
Arizona Game Fair Splash – the 23rd, 9:00 am - 11:00 pm, Mesa Convention Center
Aug 2022Game on Expo 2022 – the 5th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Game on Expo 2022 – the 6th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Game on Expo 2022 – the 7th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
Apr 2023Arizona Game Fair 2023 – the 28th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
Arizona Game Fair 2023 – the 29th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
Arizona Game Fair 2023 – the 30th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center