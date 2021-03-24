Aaron Lopresti signing at Samurai Comics Phoenix

Samurai Comics will host artist Aaron Lopresti for a signing event at their Phoenix store.



In addition to signing autographs at noon April 3 at Samurai Comics Phoenix, 1602 E. Indian School Road, Aaron Lopresti — the artist known for Planet Hulk, Wonder Woman, X-Men, Ms. Marvel and more — will have his new sketchbook available for sale. The sketchbooks are 64 page hardcovers and they are signed and numbered limited edition. They are $25 a piece or $45 with a head sketch inside.



Masks are required. The store features regular disinfectant cleaning and safety dividers at its checkout counter.



For more information on Aaron Lopresti’s appearance, call (602) 265-8886.

