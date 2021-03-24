Aaron Lopresti signing at Samurai Comics Phoenix

20 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Samurai Comics

Samurai Comics will host artist Aaron Lopresti for a signing event at their Phoenix store.

In addition to signing autographs at noon April 3 at Samurai Comics Phoenix, 1602 E. Indian School Road, Aaron Lopresti — the artist known for Planet Hulk, Wonder Woman, X-Men, Ms. Marvel and more — will have his new sketchbook available for sale. The sketchbooks are 64 page hardcovers and they are signed and numbered limited edition. They are $25 a piece or $45 with a head sketch inside.

Masks are required. The store features regular disinfectant cleaning and safety dividers at its checkout counter.

For more information on Aaron Lopresti’s appearance, call (602) 265-8886.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics