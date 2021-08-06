2021 Phoenix Film Festival set to launch Aug. 12

International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival runs concurrently at Harkins Scottsdale 101

It’s August in the Valley of the Sun, a time for monsoon rains, mosquitoes, sweltering temperatures, humidity and exciting talk of the PFF and IHSFF. And in case you are wondering what the ‘F’ all of those things have to do with each other, it’s time to escape the heat and head to the 2021 Phoenix Film Festival and the International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival, kicking off Aug. 12 at the Harkins Scottsdale 101.

This is the first time the long-running festivals will take place in the summertime, but what better way to stay cool (both literally and figuratively) than to hang out inside at the Valley’s premiere (air-conditioned) theatre location and indulge in over a week of cinematic excitement.

The 2021 Phoenix Film Festival opens with the award winning movie, CODA, on Thursday night, August 12th, and will close out the event with a showing of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie on Sunday, Aug. 22.

This year’s International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival features will include A Comedy of Horrors Volume 1, The Shasta Triangle, Red River Road, and Paradox Lost – just to name a few.

You can view the complete PFF schedule at: phoenixfilmfestival.com and the IHSFF schedule at: horrorscifi.com.

For information about the 2021 festivals’ safety protocols and those put in place by Harkins Theatres, visit the Harkins Theatres website at https://www.harkins.com/welcome-back and https://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com/welcome-back.

