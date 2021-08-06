2021 Phoenix Film Festival set to launch Aug. 12

Bob Leeper
International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival runs concurrently at Harkins Scottsdale 101

It’s August in the Valley of the Sun, a time for monsoon rains, mosquitoes, sweltering temperatures, humidity and exciting talk of the PFF and IHSFF. And in case you are wondering what the ‘F’ all of those things have to do with each other, it’s time to escape the heat and head to the 2021 Phoenix Film Festival and the International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival, kicking off Aug. 12 at the Harkins Scottsdale 101.

This is the first time the long-running festivals will take place in the summertime, but what better way to stay cool (both literally and figuratively) than to hang out inside at the Valley’s premiere (air-conditioned) theatre location and indulge in over a week of cinematic excitement.

The 2021 Phoenix Film Festival opens with the award winning movie, CODA, on Thursday night, August 12th, and will close out the event with a showing of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie on Sunday, Aug. 22.

This year’s International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival features will include A Comedy of Horrors Volume 1, The Shasta Triangle, Red River Road, and Paradox Lost – just to name a few.

You can view the complete PFF schedule at: phoenixfilmfestival.com and the IHSFF schedule at: horrorscifi.com.

For information about the 2021 festivals’ safety protocols and those put in place by Harkins Theatres, visit the Harkins Theatres website at https://www.harkins.com/welcome-back and https://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com/welcome-back.

Upcoming event listings:

Aug 2021

  • CANCELED: Game On Expo 2021 – the 6th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
  • CANCELED: Game On Expo 2021 – the 7th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
  • CANCELED: Game On Expo 2021 – the 8th, All Day, Phoenix Convention Center
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 12th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 12th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 13th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 13th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 14th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 14th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Fandomania – the 14th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Findlay Toyota Center
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 15th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 15th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 16th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 16th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 17th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 17th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 18th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 18th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 19th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 19th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 20th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 20th, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • MaricopaCon 2021 – the 20th, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm, Sheraton Crescent
  • International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021 – the 21st, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters
  • Phoenix Film Festival 2021 – the 21st, All Day, Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theaters

    Bob Leeper

    Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

