Date(s) - Saturday, March 14, 2020
03/14/20 - 03/15/20
University of Arizona
CANCELED
March 14-15 – Tucson Festival of Books, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ – Annual Book festival with hundreds of authors. Visit the website for more details. Genre authors in childrens/YA include John August, Steven Banks, Alexandra Bracken, Max Brailler, Sharon Cameron, Shea Ernshaw, Carlos Hernandez, Justina Ireland, Heather Kassner, Kwame Mbalia, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Joanna Ruth Meyer, Ellen Oh, Mark Oshiro, Adam Rex, Ransom Riggs, James Riley, Marie Rutkoski, Crystal Smith, Tui T. Sutherland, Kiersten White, Cat Winters, and Gene Luen Yang. Adult genre authors include Mike Chen, Emily Devenport, J. L. Doty, Mimi Eisele, Tessa Gratton, Jeffrey Mariotte, K. S. Merbeth, Annalee Newitz, Weston Ochse, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Tochi Onyebuchi, Natasha Pulley, Marsheila Rockwell, K. M. Szpara, Mindy Tarquini, Chuck Wendig
Saturday, March 14, 2020
CANCELED: Tucson Festival of Books
Sunday, March 15, 2020
CANCELED: Tucson Festival of Books
Monday, March 16, 2020
Natasha Pulley signs The Lost Future of Pepperharrow
