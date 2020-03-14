CANCELED: Tucson Festival of Books

Date/Time

Date(s) - Saturday, March 14, 2020

All Day

03/14/20 - 03/15/20

Add to your calendar: iCal

Location

University of Arizona

Categories

CANCELED

March 14-15 – Tucson Festival of Books, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ – Annual Book festival with hundreds of authors. Visit the website for more details. Genre authors in childrens/YA include John August, Steven Banks, Alexandra Bracken, Max Brailler, Sharon Cameron, Shea Ernshaw, Carlos Hernandez, Justina Ireland, Heather Kassner, Kwame Mbalia, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Joanna Ruth Meyer, Ellen Oh, Mark Oshiro, Adam Rex, Ransom Riggs, James Riley, Marie Rutkoski, Crystal Smith, Tui T. Sutherland, Kiersten White, Cat Winters, and Gene Luen Yang. Adult genre authors include Mike Chen, Emily Devenport, J. L. Doty, Mimi Eisele, Tessa Gratton, Jeffrey Mariotte, K. S. Merbeth, Annalee Newitz, Weston Ochse, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Tochi Onyebuchi, Natasha Pulley, Marsheila Rockwell, K. M. Szpara, Mindy Tarquini, Chuck Wendig

