Doctor Who Live Q&A and Screening

Doctor Who

Date/Time
Date(s) - Sunday, January 5, 2020
12:00 pm

Add to your calendar: iCal

Categories


After travelling through space and time, the TARDIS is returning to movie theaters nationwide for a special one-day-only appearance. On January 5, Whovians across the nation can gather at their local cinema to see the Doctor Who Season 12 premiere episode, followed by an exclusive early unveiling of the new season’s second episode.

The Doctor is back and resuming her travels through space and time for a brand-new set of action-packed epic adventures with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), in this, her second season as the Doctor. This series will delve deeper into the hearts of the Thirteenth Doctor, with cinematic visuals, compelling characters, and a host of alien threats all tied together with Doctor Who’s trademark warmth, humour and heart. The return of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends is set to thrill, scare and delight audiences around the world.

After the feature content, for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to a live Q&A with Thirteenth and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and companions Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. This exclusive fan experience will be transmitted live from The Paley Center in New York to big screens across the country.

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/doctor-who-season-12-premiere

Trailer for Doctor Who Series 12 reveals New Year’s Day premiere, ‘Spyfall’

More Sci-Fi:

Date/Time Event
Thursday, December 19, 2019
6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker saga
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
8:00 pm
Doctor Who
Doctor Who: Series 12 premiere
Sunday, January 5, 2020
12:00 pm
Doctor Who
Doctor Who Live Q&A and Screening
Friday, April 10, 2020
All Day
LepreCon 44
LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort
Chandler Arizona
Saturday, April 11, 2020
All Day
LepreCon 44
LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort
Chandler Arizona
Sunday, April 12, 2020
All Day
LepreCon 44
LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Phoenix - Chandler Golf Resort
Chandler Arizona
Friday, September 4, 2020
All Day
cokocon
CoKoCon 2020
Saturday, September 5, 2020
All Day
cokocon
CoKoCon 2020
Sunday, September 6, 2020
All Day
cokocon
CoKoCon 2020
Monday, September 7, 2020
All Day
cokocon
CoKoCon 2020