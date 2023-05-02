Whoopi Goldberg co-writes Dark Horse Comics’ The Change, starring her own view of a superhero

Dark Horse Comics presents a new superhero with The Change, the first graphic novel co-written by Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple, Sister Act) and writer/showrunner Jaime Paglia (Eureka, The Flash). Sunkanmi Akinboye (Windmaker, E.X.O.: The Legend of Wale Williams) will illustrate with Alexandria Batchelor coloring and Frank Cvetkovic lettering, and Khary Randolph will provide cover art.

Because of her lifelong love for comic books, Goldberg said she decided it was time to create a new kind of superhero – “one who might be a little older, whose body might be a little thicker…and whose breasts may or may not be the same size. She is also smack in the middle of menopause which, along with chills and hot flashes, also gave her some unexpected superpowers.” The actor, producer and author matched minds and wits with Jaime Paglia, someone “just as outside the box as I am,” says Goldberg, to take the story to the next level. And, thus, The Change was born.

Isabel Frost is a woman who has spent her life as wife, mother, grandmother – a life she feels isn’t all she had hoped for, with a husband who has grown in another direction. A college graduate with a degree in science, Isabel is an amazing gamer, who plays with people all over the country. With the help of her comic-loving grandson and irreverent best friend, she must learn to control her abilities and embrace her new identity as The Change – both the change of life AND her surprising and extraordinary superpowers.

The Change HC will span 72 pages, measuring 6.625 x 10.1875”, and will arrive in bookstores November 28, 2023 and comic shops November 29, 2023. It is now available to pre-order from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and your local comic shop and indie bookstore for $17.99.

