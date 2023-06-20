Legendary rabbit ronin returns in Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
An all-new miniseries featuring Usagi and his new-found cousin, Yukichi ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Dark Horse Comics partners with Dogu Publishing and renowned creator Stan Sakai for the return of the legendary rabbit rōnin in Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow! The new series features Usagi’s new-found cousin Yukichi, as well as the return of fan-favorite villain, Jei. Along with writing, art, and lettering by Sakai, the series also features colors by HiFi Colour Design.

Usagi and Yukichi are still in the snowy mountaintops of Northern Japan, following Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo story arc, “The Green Dragon.” They are led to the hut of a strange hermit who allows them to spend the night at her home to shelter from the snow storm. Meanwhile, the maniacal Jei and his familiar, Keiko, are on Usagi’s trail when they stumble upon a bandit lair and subdue a band of cutthroats and thieves.

Along with the main cover A by Stan Sakai, fans can also collect two other variant covers for issue #1. Variant cover B is provided by artist Skottie Young, available for standard order (UPC 7 61568 01096 1). Artist Paolo Rivera provides a third cover C (UPC 7 61568 01096 1), which comics retailers can order one copy for every 25 copies ordered of Cover A or B.

Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #1 (of 5) will be in comic shops September 27, 2023. All three of the listed variant cover options are available for pre-order now at your local comic shop for $4.99.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Springs Hosting