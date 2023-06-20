Legendary rabbit ronin returns in Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow

An all-new miniseries featuring Usagi and his new-found cousin, Yukichi ...

Dark Horse Comics partners with Dogu Publishing and renowned creator Stan Sakai for the return of the legendary rabbit rōnin in Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow! The new series features Usagi’s new-found cousin Yukichi, as well as the return of fan-favorite villain, Jei. Along with writing, art, and lettering by Sakai, the series also features colors by HiFi Colour Design.



Usagi and Yukichi are still in the snowy mountaintops of Northern Japan, following Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo story arc, “The Green Dragon.” They are led to the hut of a strange hermit who allows them to spend the night at her home to shelter from the snow storm. Meanwhile, the maniacal Jei and his familiar, Keiko, are on Usagi’s trail when they stumble upon a bandit lair and subdue a band of cutthroats and thieves.



Along with the main cover A by Stan Sakai, fans can also collect two other variant covers for issue #1. Variant cover B is provided by artist Skottie Young, available for standard order (UPC 7 61568 01096 1). Artist Paolo Rivera provides a third cover C (UPC 7 61568 01096 1), which comics retailers can order one copy for every 25 copies ordered of Cover A or B.



Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #1 (of 5) will be in comic shops September 27, 2023. All three of the listed variant cover options are available for pre-order now at your local comic shop for $4.99.