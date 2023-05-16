Trigun, Trigun Maximum manga getting Dark Horse deluxe hardcover editions

The Trigun Deluxe Edition hardcover is set to arrive this upcoming December, collecting both Trigun volumes, spanning nearly 700 pages presented in the original oversized 7×10” page format with the signature Dark Horse Deluxe Edition hardcover casing.
On the forbidding desert planet of Gunsmoke, a sixty billion double-dollar bounty hangs over the head of Vash the Stampede, a pistol-packing pacifist with a weapon capable of punching holes in a planet. Every trigger-happy psycho in creation is aiming to claim Vash dead or alive—preferably dead!—and although Vash believes in nonviolence, he won’t go down without a fight. And when Vash fights, destruction is sure to follow!
The Trigun Deluxe Edition hardcover will arrive in bookstores December 5, 2023 and in comic shops December 6, 2023. The 672-page collection is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore and will retail for $49.99.
Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 in April 2024
Dark Horse’s next manga series to be released in Deluxe Edition hardcover format will be Trigun Maximum. Volume 1 will be available in April 2024.
The Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Volume 1 gathers the first three Trigun Maximum volumes in a deluxe hardcover edition featuring nearly 600 pages of Yasuhiro Nightow’s signature creation in the original oversized format!
Vash the Stampede, the galaxy’s deadliest gunslinger, emerges from two years in hiding to help his beleaguered desert homeworld, Gunsmoke. But the Stampede’s many enemies have kept their motors running, and they’re back on his trail and determined to bring Vash to ground—hard! And a new crowd of bounty hunters, badasses, and braincases are also looking to cash in the sixty-billion double-dollar price tag on his head!
Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Volume 1 (of 5) will be available April 2, 2024 from bookstores, and April 3, 2024 from comic shops. It will retail for $49.99, featuring 584 pages in 7×10″ format. It is available to pre-order now from comic shops and bookstores, including Barnes & Noble.