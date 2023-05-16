Trigun, Trigun Maximum manga getting Dark Horse deluxe hardcover editions

The Trigun Deluxe Edition hardcover is set to arrive this upcoming December, collecting both Trigun volumes, spanning nearly 700 pages presented in the original oversized 7×10” page format with the signature Dark Horse Deluxe Edition hardcover casing.



On the forbidding desert planet of Gunsmoke, a sixty billion double-dollar bounty hangs over the head of Vash the Stampede, a pistol-packing pacifist with a weapon capable of punching holes in a planet. Every trigger-happy psycho in creation is aiming to claim Vash dead or alive—preferably dead!—and although Vash believes in nonviolence, he won’t go down without a fight. And when Vash fights, destruction is sure to follow!



The Trigun Deluxe Edition hardcover will arrive in bookstores December 5, 2023 and in comic shops December 6, 2023. The 672-page collection is available for pre-order now on Amazon , Barnes and Noble , and at your local comic shop and bookstore and will retail for $49.99.

Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 in April 2024