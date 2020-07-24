Comics Sci-Fi/Fantasy Top story

A Stranger Things Halloween

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dark Horse Comics is releasing a Stranger Things Halloween one-shot comic.
In the days before season one of the hit Netflix original series Stranger Things, less than a week before Will disappears, it’s Halloween in Hawkins. Comics all-star Michael Moreci (Wasted Space, Star Wars), Todor Hristov (The Forever Maps, Soul Trader), Chris O’Halloran (Ice Cream Man, Immortal Hulk) and Nate Piekos bring us the Stranger Things Halloween Special One-Shot.

It’s Halloween night in Hawkins, Indiana and Will, Mike, Lucas and Dustin gather in Castle Byers to eat candy and scare each other with spooky stories. Little do they know, they’ll reveal the quaint town’s deepest kept secret—the Child-Eater of Hawkins.

The Stranger Things Halloween Special One-Shot arrives Oct. 21, 2020, and is available for pre-order now through comic shops.

