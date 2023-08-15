Stranger Things comic setting sail in November

Jayson Peters
Stranger Things: The Voyage #1 (of 4) sets sail on Nov. 1, 2023.
Stranger Things: The Voyage
Stranger Things: The Voyage

Dark Horse Comics invites you all onto the open seas in Stranger Things: The Voyage, a new comic arc In the world of Netflix’s Stranger Things with brand new characters and a new setting. Writer Michael Moreci (Stranger Things: Kamchatka, Stranger Things Halloween Special) returns to the world of demogorgons and the Upside Down, with illustrator Todor Hristov (Stranger Things: Kamchatka), colorist Francesco Segala (Stranger Things: The Tomb of Ybwen), and letterer Nate Piekos (Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons). The first issue will feature a main cover by Marc Aspinall and variant covers by Stranger Things fan-favorite artist Kyle Lambert, Diego Galindo, and Todor Hristov.

Captain Jacoby is too broke to reject a shady deal from a group of Russians looking to get from Alaska back home on his freighter ship The Persephone, but things don’t go as planned. Storms, demogorgons, strange doctors, and more all threaten the crew of The Persephone and their passage in this new series.

Stranger Things: The Voyage #1 (of 4) sets sail on Nov. 1, 2023. It is now available to pre-order for $3.99 at your local comic shop.

