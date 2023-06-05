Battle of light and dark continues in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Volume 2 TPB

Star Wars The High Republic Adventures Volume 2
Star Wars The High Republic Adventures Volume 2

Dark Horse Books and Lucasfilm Publishing Present Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Volume 2! This 96-page volume collects issues #5-8 of the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures miniseries. The book features writing from Daniel José Older, interior art by Harvey Tolibao and Toni Bruno, and colors by Bruno and Michael Atiyeh. Cover art is also by Tolibao.

The Battle of Jedha reaches its climax in this stunning conclusion to Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Phase II! The clash between the light and the dark threatens to consume the galaxy in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Volume 2.

As the Jedi Order desperately tries to end the conflict that rages through the streets of the Holy City, Padawan Sav Malagán struggles to maintain her secret identity as she tries to free Captain Maz Kanata from the clutches of the Dank Graks. While Arkik Von’s dark plan plays out, Sav will have to make the most difficult decision of her young life: duty to the Force, or loyalty to her friends?

The Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Volume 2 trade paperback, which measures at 6.625 x 10.1875”, will arrive in bookstores Feb. 6, 2024, and comic book shops Feb. 7, 2024. It is available for pre-order now on AmazonBarnes and Noble, and at your local comic book shop and bookstore and will retail for $19.99.     

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

