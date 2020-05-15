Ezra Bridger returns Star Wars Rebels season 3

Manga adaptations of Star Wars Rebels, Leia: Princess of Alderaan coming to U.S.

The animated television series Star Wars Rebels and the Claudia Gray young-adult novel Leia — Princess of Alderaan will be released as a Star Wars manga adaptation in the United States, according to publisher Yen Press.

No release dates or final covers have been announced yet.

Yen Press has published other Star Wars manga adaptations of the vast universe’s canon, including Gray’s other popular YA novel Lost Stars. VIZ Media published a manga adaptation of The Legends of Luke Skywalker.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

