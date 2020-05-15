The animated television series Star Wars Rebels and the Claudia Gray young-adult novel Leia — Princess of Alderaan will be released as a Star Wars manga adaptation in the United States, according to publisher Yen Press.

No release dates or final covers have been announced yet.

MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: Based on the hit animated series, join Ezra, Kanan and the rest of the crew in Star Wars Rebels. pic.twitter.com/hj4CYslAv4 — Yen Press (@yenpress) May 14, 2020

MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: Discover the origins of Princess Leia Organa in the early days of the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan. pic.twitter.com/arr06U0N6G — Yen Press (@yenpress) May 14, 2020

Yen Press has published other Star Wars manga adaptations of the vast universe’s canon, including Gray’s other popular YA novel Lost Stars. VIZ Media published a manga adaptation of The Legends of Luke Skywalker.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!