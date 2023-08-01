Forces of good and evil collide in the latest Star Wars anthology

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 3—Light and Shadow

Dark Horse Books and Star Wars unite once again to present Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 3—Light and Shadow! This 104-page volume completes the Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories saga with issues #9-12 of the series. It features writing from Cecil Castellucci, Amanda Deibert and Michael Moreci, interior art by Lucas Marangon, Megan Huang, Nick Brokenshire, and Riccardo Faccini, with colors by Michael Atiyeh and cover art by Cary Nord.

The Galaxy is a wild and dangerous place!

Dark Horse’s inaugural Star Wars anthology series concludes in this third thrilling volume, with 4 more action filled tales of galactic adventure for all ages!

On the Outer Rim, Jedi like Quinlan Vos, Yoda, and Mace Windu struggle to contain the spreading fires of the Clone Wars, while the clones of the Bad Batch just struggle to make it through the day. And on the forest moon of Endor, the heroes of the Rebellion look back at their greatest triumph.

Secrets will be revealed in this exciting volume of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, collecting issues #9-12 of Dark Horse’s all-ages anthology series.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

