Star Wars: Return of the Rabbit

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Hyperspace Stories Annual — Jaxxon 2023 brings back the Far, Far Away’s green bunny smuggler …

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual - Jaxxon 2023

Dark Horse Direct and Lucasfilm Publishing join forces to present Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual — Jaxxon 2023. This convention-exclusive comic contains a brand-new story featuring renowned Lepi smuggler turned New Republic fighter, Jaxxon. The comic is written by Cavan Scott (Tales from the Rancor Pit), with interior art by Nick Brokenshire (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories), colored by David Kennedy (John Carpenter’s Tales of Science Fiction: Vortex) and letters by Comicraft. It also features a Star Wars Celebration event exclusive cover art by comic legend Mike Mignola (Hellboy) along with three other variant covers by various artists.

Holy Hutch! Jaxxon’s back!

Taking a break from his stellar career as a New Republic fighter ace, the galaxy’s greatest green rabbit is sent on a top-secret diplomatic mission to Endor, only to end up in the middle of a full-blown Ewok Civil War! Things get dicey, and our long-eared Lepi might have to choose between saving the day, and saving his own skin!

The Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual – Jaxxon 2023 comic will be available at select events as well as the Dark Horse Direct website, starting with the Mignola exclusive cover and will retail for $24.99.

More Jaxxon action …

