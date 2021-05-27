Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows by Daniel José Older and David Wachter debuts this October

Yesterday, StarWars.com announced Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows, a brand-new Marvel Comics series coming in October.

The new limited series will be the latest story set in the exciting High Republic era, the publishing-led Star Wars storytelling initiative that began earlier this year. Written by New York Times Bestselling author Daniel José Older with art by David Wachter, Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows will mark Marvel’s second venture into The High Republic, following the hit ongoing series, Star Wars: The High Republic.



The noir-style mystery will unfold after the shocking events of the Republic Fair and introduce new key High Republic players such as Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor, two detectives tasked with uncovering the source of a strange new threat that could bring darkness to the Jedi Order’s golden age. The story will directly tie into the events of other High Republic sagas, including the upcoming new Cavan Scott novel The Rising Storm.



“There are so many weird and terrifying threads to unravel here, and David Wachter’s excellent art fits the mood, urgency, and depth of this story perfectly,” Older told StarWars.com. “I am beyond excited to be working on this thrilling, creepy, delightful story.”



Check out a variant cover by artist Ario Anindito.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …