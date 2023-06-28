Stan Sakai is back with a new edition of legendary Usagi Yojimbo collection

The iconic rabbit rōnin is back in a new edition of Usagi Yojimbo Saga: Legends from Dark Horse Books. This 2nd Edition volume contains over 500 pages of renowned Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai’s enduring samurai masterpiece. It features rich stories celebrating Japanese history, culture, and mythology along with a new painted cover by Sakai himself and a full-color cover gallery!

The quintessential companion to the Usagi Yojimbo Saga series from Dark Horse, Usagi Yojimbo Saga: Legends collects some of the most exhilarating and engrossing self-contained stories starring the iconic rabbit rōnin. These tales see Miyamoto Usagi face off against a lineup of incredible foes, including dinosaurs, demons, and aliens! Even against the odds, Usagi maintains the warrior’s code: truth, honor, loyalty, and sacrifice. Collects all black and white Space Usagi story arcs, Usagi Yojimbo: Senso, and the color Usagi Yojimbo: Yokai—with the color short story “Gagged,” new cover art by Stan Sakai, a color cover gallery, and bonus creative process features. This is a beautiful new presentation of one of the most critically acclaimed, longest running, and beloved adventure comics.

The Usagi Yojimbo Saga: Legends (Second Edition) trade paperback will be available in bookstores March 19, 2024 and in comic shops March 20, 2024. The book contains 560 pages of an epic Usagi Yojimbo story and measures 6.625×10.1875”. It is available for pre-order now on Amazon , Barnes and Noble and at your local comic shop and bookstore and will retail for $29.99.

