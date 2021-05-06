Samurai Comics’ Mesa location moving

Jayson Peters
Samurai Comics Mesa
Samurai Comics Mesa in 2011

Arizona’s Phoenix-based Samurai Comics, which recently expanded to a fourth city in the Valley, will relocate its Mesa store.

Starting June 1, according to a company Facebook and Instagram post Thursday, Samurai Comics Mesa will move about 5 miles to the east and a little north, at 2639 E. Broadway Road in the Frys Marketplace Center on the southwest corner of Broadway and Lindsay, next to Planet Fitness.

Since 2011, right after Atomic Comics shut down about 10 years ago, Mike and Moryha Banks’ Samurai has occupied a Mesa storefront at 1120 S. Country Club Drive.

While the new Samurai Comics Mesa opens June 1, Samurai says the old Mesa store will remain open through the end of June, with some blowout deals expected starting on the first of the month.

Samurai Comics